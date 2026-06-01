‘Disgusting Comparison’: Rich Paul Likened ‘People’s Champ’ LeBron James’ Public Appeal To Muhammad Ali and Fans Took Exception

Now that LeBron James‘ incomparable run is coming to an end in the NBA – eventually in the near future we would assume – he and his agent Rich Paul have probably designed an exit plan on their terms, that included some narrative reshaping before the door is fully shut on James’ career.

Recently, Paul did a sit down interview with former “First Take” co-host and boxing guru Max Kellerman to discuss a wide variety of topics pertaining to LeBron James’ career and legacy, which Paul boldly compared to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

“We were just having a conversation and I was like I think this is the best situation, but if you win one time in Cleveland there’s nothing else to be done. He already has rings. No matter if you have two, four, six, 18 (rings) whatever, no one can say you’re not a champion, but the idea of going back home, winning one. I felt that…I always looked at LeBron to be more of the people’s champ, like Muhammad Ali was. Even when he lost I felt like people really embraced him.”

Rich Paul compares LeBron James to Muhammad Ali



“I always looked at LeBron as more of what I would call the people’s champion, like Muhammad Ali. Even when he lost, I feel like people really embraced him.”



(Via Game Over / h/t @NBA__Courtside ) pic.twitter.com/v9UzEyx95B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 1, 2026

Fans React To Rich Paul Comparing LeBron James To Muhummad Ali

Paul’s comments comparing LeBron to Muhummad Ali was surely an eye-raiser and fans hopped into the comment section.

“Bro somebody get a mic away from this guy,” one fan begged. “I’m gonna show you how great I am!”- Muhammad Ali “I’m gonna tell you how great I am!” – LeBron James “Disgusting comparison,” another said, differentiating between the two athletes. “I disagree (with Paul). Ali was a powerful force and voice for the community, stood and fought against oppression and injustice. LeBron literally does none of that. He bandwagons whoever is winning at the time and makes a comment. Or when a police officer shoots an unarmed man to join in and fuel the fake outrage as if he really cares in his bel-air mansion,” another fan critical of the comparison said on X. “Crazy comparison. One stood up against war. Went to jail for it. One supports China and will not take a pay cut,” one netizen agreed. “Rich Paul is successfully executing a generational smear campaign against LeBron James,” one fan sarcastically stated.

Paul’s bold comments come after he said some things that Stephen A. Smith felt it was an attempt to diminish Michael Jordan’s legacy as The GOAT and boost LeBron’s.

Paul said, “Scottie (Pippen’s) rings are just the same as Michael Jordan’s… before surmising, “If you unplug Scottie Pippen off that team, Jordan is 0-6” Paul surmised.

Smith shot back on “First Take,” saying as long as he’s alive and doing his show, he will NEVER allow Rich Paul to downplay the incomparable career of Michael Jordan’s greatness just to prop up LeBron.

Stephen A Smith says as long as he’s alive on First Take, he will NEVER let Rich Paul downplay Michael Jordan’s greatness to prop up LeBron 👀



“It will never happen as long as I’m breathing, and I’m doing First Take. You can scratch that dream my brotha. It’s never, ever, ever… pic.twitter.com/OkMctZnTzg — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 1, 2026

“It will never happen as long as I’m breathing,” Smith said. You can scratch that dream my brotha. It’s never, ever, ever going to happen…You can try that nonsense someplace else. It’s not working because it all comes back to ‘First Take,’ baby. And I’m right here.”

Some users agreed with Smith, and others felt he was doing the same thing as Paul; propping up Jordan to downplay LeBron’s greatness. It’s a never-ending battle and with sports media and social media playing such a huge role in how fans view players’ legacies expect this chess game to continue.