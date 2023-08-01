Jalen Hurts’ Motivation Is In His Back Pocket As QB Carries Deflating Pic In His Phone

Jalen Hurts is the epitome of hard work pays off, and after signing a record-breaking contract, everyone figured he’d have 255 million reasons to want to get back to the Supr Bowl.

Turns out the only motivation he needs is on the screen of his phone.

Hurts has been motivated to keep improving regardless of the success or failures throughout his entire career. That hunger and motivation never faltered, not even after he signed his massive contract during the offseason. But instead of enjoying the fruits of his labor, Hurts is on a mission to get back to the big game and win.

Jalen Hurts Is As Motivated As Ever

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, during an indoor training camp session new Eagles’ rookie punter Ty Zentner was taking a quick video of the session and Jalen Hurts was caught using his phone. But upon further review, many noticed the picture Hurts had as his lock-screen screensaver.

It was him. Narcissistic much?

No, it’s actually quite the opposite. The picture of Hurts on his phone was him after the final moments of Super Bowl 57, which the Birds lost 38-35. Hurts, who arguably played some of the greatest football of his career in that game was one of the most heartbroken players that day, and the look on his face in that picture shows it all.

But the former college football national championship winner doesn’t just have that as a reminder that they lost; he has it as a reminder that there’s more to achieve. Hurts figures that the constant reminder of that gut-wrenching feeling of coming up short will motivate him to give it all he has this season.

Nick Sirianni And Hurts On The Same Page

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a similar mindset when it comes to motivating himself and his guys. During the beginning of training camp Sirianni also showed pictures from the Super Bowl to impress upon the team how close they were and remind them how the pain of that close loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes felt, in order to motivate them to want to be on the other side of the confetti-filled field at the end of the game.

“I think my point was, it’s OK to use this as motivation,” ESPN quoted Sirianni as saying. “You should use it as motivation. But the end goal is not just to say, ‘I’m going there.’ It’s about the process.”

A very similar strategy to wanting to get better every day in pursuit of being at the top of that mountain at the end of the season. The only difference is that Hurts carries that defeat with him because it’s a personal reminder whenever he opens his phone to want to be better.

The important thing is whether or not Hurts can actually manifest that defeat into a Super Bowl win. He has a long, hard journey ahead of him.