“Happy Birthday To The Realest On My Side” | Rockets Star Jalen Green Wishes Baby Mama Draya Michele Happy Birthday With Gripping Photo

Aaliyah made a song entitled “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number,” and maybe the late R&B vocalist was on to something. Her song was written by R Kelly and happened to be about a young girl wanting to date an older man. Well, the relationship between 40-year-old actress, model and fashion designer Draya Michele and 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green is just what Aaliyah described in her song, just reversed.

As Michele celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 23, Green the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft made sure to show his love for his lady. The freakishly athletic bucket getter took to social media to say this:

“Happy Pday to the realest on my side. I love you.”

The caption was under a picture of Green grabbing Michele’s backside.

From the looks of it, the couple is still going despite all the negative chatter concerning their relationship. It’s obvious that the two love each other and have continued to block out all the noise.

22-year-old Jalen Green shows love to his baby mama, Draya Michele, on her 40th b-day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/wdUulfXvUA — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 23, 2025

Michele Recently Celebrated Son’s Birthday At Green’s Game

Earlier this month Michele took her 22-year-old son Kniko to see Jalen and the Rockets play to celebrate his birthday. The picture of her and her son instantly went viral, and with Green and her son being the same age fans everywhere having their say on the situation.

One user wrote, “Having a step dad the same age as you is weird as hell. Draya goofy as hell.”

Another added, “Imagine having a son that is the same age as his “stepdad.” smh, Draya has her jersey retired & in the rafters at the Piece of S*** Hall of Fame.”

“Draya’s baby daddy graduated high school the same year as her son….that’s weird af.”

That’s just some of the reactions the picture of her and her son received. But, as you can see, it hasn’t changed the fact that Michele and Green are going strong and he even referred to her as the REALEST on his side.

Draya Michele takes her 22 year old son Kniko to watch his 22 year old step dad Jalen Green play basketball pic.twitter.com/lVj59UanQB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 5, 2025

Michele Gave Birth To Daughter On Mother’s Day

For Michele giving birth to Green’s daughter on Mother’s Day meant everything to her considering she lost her dad on the same day in 2021. The arrival of a healthy baby girl changed her outlook on the day, and she made sure to mention that in her Instagram post following the birth.

“In 2021, on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning,” Michele captioned an Instagram carousel.

She continued, “Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

Green Leading Rockets

Under second-year head coach Ime Udoka, Green and the Rockets have flourished. Sporting a 30-14 record which is second in the Western Conference and includes back-to-back wins over the Eastern Conference’s top seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and with the latest coming Saturday in Cleveland (135-131), the Rockets look the part.

With Green locked up until the summer of 2028 after signing a three-year, $105 million extension in July, the future is very bright in H-Town. He’s averaging a 21 points, nearly five rebounds and four assists per game, but it’s his growth as a leader that’s setting him apart this season.