‘It’s Not What I Said’ | Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Accuses Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Team Of Deceptively Editing 2019 “Red Table Talk” Interview To Make Her ‘Look Crazy’

The Golden State Warriors failed to defend their 2022 NBA championship, coming up with just two wins in a six-game series clunker against the Los Angeles Lakers. In what was a tumultuous season for the Warriors who dealt with the fallout from the Draymond Green punch of teammate and once rising star Jordan Poole, things never seemed right out in the Bay Area. The one bright spot was 35-year-old superstar Steph Curry, who looked like a guy who hasn’t lost a step being on what is usually considered the wrong side of 30.

As for off the court, the Warriors didn’t have much happening in that regard, and considering how things played out on the hardwood it’s probably a good thing.

Ayesha Curry Has Beef With Jada Pinckett?

With the team now preparing for a very important offseason, Ayesha Curry, Steph’s wife, is speaking out about an interview she gave in 2019, that she says depicted her in a light that she didn’t agree with at all.

Watch Ayesha Curry Speak on How Jada Pinkett-Smith and Red Table Talk Had Her Looking Crazy After They Edited Her Interview Speaking About Women Trying to Holla at Steph and Her Wishing More Splash Bros Gave Her Attention Besides Steph (Video) https://t.co/h8S9ve5PJp pic.twitter.com/qk6wtc2PKS — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 26, 2023

Curry Says “Red Table Talk” Interview Was “Weird”

Ayesha Curry, who happens to be an on-camera personality herself, did a sit-down interview with the now-defunct “Red Table Talk,” which was a part of the Facebook Series.

The show was hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and Pickett Smith’s mom. Curry was joined by her mother-in-law Sonya Curry, and sister-in-laws Sydel and Callie.

In a recent cover interview with Insider, Curry discussed that interview and how her words were flipped in a segment about how she deals with women around her famous husband.

When the show was taped, Curry had recently given birth to the couple’s youngest child and only son, Canon. Curry also talked about how she had some insecurities within her marriage and even craved attention from other men.

In essence, Curry poured out her emotions in the interview, but she says how it was presented isn’t exactly how it went down.

“Was edited in a way that made me sound crazy,” she says. It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.

\

Ayesha Curry is taking how #RedTableTalk edited her personally: "It's not what I said, and the context was weird."https://t.co/conKrb6i2m — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 25, 2023

Prior to the interview, Curry had received backlash for comments she made about receiving no male attention outside of her marriage.

“Something that really bothers me, and has honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity is the fact that, yeah, there are all these women throwing themselves … but me, for the past 10 years I don’t have any of that,” said Ayesha Curry, who was a new mom who was and nursing during the appearance. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but male attention. Then I begin to internalize it, like, ‘is something wrong with me?’ ”

Following the fallout from her comments, Curry sort of disappeared from the constant limelight, and instead focused more on her career as an entrepreneur. She and Steph also became even more active and noticeable in their philanthropic endeavors.

Ayesha’s Family Sides With Her

In Ayesha Curry’s cover story, her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee spoke on her behalf, telling the magazine this about the months and years following that interview.

“All about protecting our peace,” she said. “Media is a very ruthless space. Celebrities are real people. All press is good press, but that’s not true when it comes to our emotions and mental health.”

Basically, Ayesha got the attention she craved, but not in the way she craved and decided it was best to play the background. Curry is focused on raising her three children with husband Steph. The couple has daughters Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and the aforementioned Canon, who’s 4.