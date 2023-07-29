“He Thinks Y’all Are Weird TBH” | Ayesha Curry Responds to Online Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Hating’ On Steph As Drake Shouted Him Out During The Brooklyn Stop Of His Tour

Steph and Ayesha Curry had the time of their lives recently at the Drake concert. The canadian rap star recently completed his Brooklyn stop for his “It’s All A Blur” tour at the Barclays Center. He was there from July 17-21 and the Currys decided to pull up on July 17.

Drake Doing Too Much

Of course, Drake acknowledge the celebrity couple and weirdly expressed how much he loves Steph. He also brought up the fact that he and the Warriors superstar look alike, according to social media.

“They say we look alike,” Drake said, referring to Steph, who smiled and caressed his beard. “Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry.”

He then added, “And, of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry and mama bear [Sonya Curry] you know.”

Ayesha stood beside her husband and appeared to have a look of disgust as Drake serenaded her man. Social media took the bait and ran with it by accusing her of hating. Social media users have often attacked Ayesha in the past and accused her for always seeking attention and being a hypocrite.

In 2021, she was called out for doing a nude photo shoot after old tweets from 2015 resurfaced of her not being a fan of women exposing themselves.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters (laughing emojis),” wrote Ayesha in 2015.

Then, she followed that up with another tweet.

“Just looking at the latest fashion trends. I’ll take classy over trendy any day of the week #saturdaynihghtinsight,” she wrote.

Now, it seems she has had enough of the trolling that dates back several years.

Ayesha’s Response

Mrs. Curry took to Instagram to respond to the trolls who flooded her comments after the clip quickly spread over social media.

“He thinks y’all are weird TBH,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram, seemingly responding to the bizarre comments.

She also responded to social media users accusing her of not having a good time at the concert. She didn’t write a response though, the basketball superstar’s wife simply shared a video of her dancing the night away with the caption “We had a time!”

It seems that Ayesha has had enough and is standing up for herself.