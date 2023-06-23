‘Becoming Boys With Drake, That’s The Goal’ | Gradey Dick Got An IG Follow From Drake, What’s Next For The Red Sequin Suit Wearing Rookie?

The Toronto Raptors selected Kansas freshman Gradey Dick with the 13th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Dick stole the show with his red sequin suit, and said he wanted to get an Instagram follow from the OVO rapper and Raptors super fan. His wish came through, which has us wondering what else could a “friendship” with Drake net the young man?

“Gotta get out there, see Drake. I haven’t seen him a bunch, but I’m looking forward to that,” the 19-year-old said at his draft press availability. “[Becoming boys with Drake], that’s the goal. I need him to wear my jersey. That’s my priority.”

6PM In New York… Dream. Come. True. 🦖❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtI7X3IzsZ — Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick) June 23, 2023

Champagne Papi Or Ball?

Perhaps the goal should be honing your craft and figuring out how you’re going to earn minutes on Darko Rajaković’s squad? But we get it. This was a big night for the young man. Anyone that rocked a suit like that has personality, and as long as he plays well he can parlay it all into celebrity.

Here’s what’s possible:

Some kind of collaboration with Drake

Whether a verse on a song, a name drop? A double entendre, I mean … never mind. The two could collaborate on a TikTok video series.

Unfortunately they won’t collaborate on sneakers. Drake has his NOCTA line with Nike and Dick signed an NIL deal at Kansas with Adidas.

But this kid has charisma and Drake is Drake. Something can get done here.

Anything with the Cavinder Twins

The former Miami women’s basketball players are extremely popular and are raking in millions of dollars with their various deals and partnerships.

What if they did a 2-on-2 game with Dick and Drake vs. Haley and Hanna? They can pay-per-view it on one of the platforms they represent. It would certainly draw eyeballs. Dick could then “date” one of them and the twins would be courtside with Drake and it would be a daily segment on every talking head sports show.

What’s In A Name?

“Red Sequin by Dick”

It’s a clothing and accessories line. Headbands, wristbands, jerseys. Someone is probably already working on this one after seeing his outfit on Thursday.

Dick has all the attributes of a star. White and athletic in a predominantly Black sport always looking for the “Great White Hope.” Again, he’ll have to be good. But if he projects as a starting level forward and is making threes (he’ll get invited to the All-Star three-point contest), the machine will run crazy.

All jokes aside, the 6-foot-7 forward is arguably the best shooter in that draft class. He shot 40 percent from three at Kansas and 80 percent from the FT line. Indicators of a skill set that will transfer to the next level. He’s a quick decision maker with and without the ball and knows how to cut. Playing alongside Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes should be fun.

He doesn’t have burst off his dribble and he was hunted on defense at the college level. The latter especially will have to improve if he wants to carve out serious playing time as a rookie.