“It’s About Taking The Game To New Heights”| Colin Kaepernick Is Back In The Game Of Football

Playground Sports released the launch trailer for Wild Card Football on Tuesday, a seven-on-seven arcade-style simulation that is officially licensed by the NFL Players Association. The game features the league’s QBs as teams, including blackballed former QB, Colin Kaepernick. This is the first game featuring the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller as a playable character since Madden NFL 22.

New-Look Video Game

“The teams are the players. For me it shifts the power dynamic of how you look at the teams, how you look at football. Even here, you get to see the player’s faces, which isn’t the norm within football,” Kaepernick said back in June when the game was first announced. “Normally there’s a helmet, everything is blocked up, everything is about the organization. This is an opportunity to make the players the star of it, and for me it’s a little taste of being back on the field and getting some of the competition until the door opens for me to be able to do that in reality.”

Kaep has been trying desperately to get back into the NFL. He even wrote a letter to New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas after QB1 Aaron Rodgers was injured in Week 1. In the letter Kaep wasn’t asking to be the backup, he wanted to be on the practice squad.

“As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot [backup], I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad. I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week,” the letter read in part.

Practice Squad Kaep?

Talk about humbling yourself. Practice squad spots are low risk for teams. Players can be added or dropped at will. The practice squad maximum is 16 players.

Despite not playing live NFL football since 2016, it’s clear that Kaep still loves the game and wants to be involved in any way he can.

“I love the game of football, and I love being part of any effort to get more people interested in it. Wild Card Football brings a fresh twist to the sport we all know and love,” said Kaep on XBOX Wire. “From the style to the game’s unique blend of strategy and its arcade feel–Wild Card is awesome. It’s not just about replicating the traditional football experience; it’s about taking the game to new heights and making it accessible and fun for everyone.”

In October 2017, Kaep filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing league owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. The NFL tried to have the case dismissed. but the request was denied. On Feb. 15, 2019, Kaep and the NFL agreed to a confidential settlement, and he withdrew the grievance.