Colin Kaepernick Tries To Capitalize On Aaron Rodgers’ Injury But Will The Jets Bring Him Back To The NFL?

Aaron Rodgers’ switch to the New York Jets has to be one of the most giant hype jobs the NFL has ever executed. In just four plays into his Jets debut on the first Monday Night Football game of the year, the expectations of grandeur for Gang Green were dashed as, like Humpty Dumpty, Rodgers had a great fall.

Now that an MRI has revealed Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles against the Buffalo Bills and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, a ready QB already has put his hat in the ring of opportunity: Colin Kaepernick. The gunslinger turned cultural advocate’s agent reportedly contacted the Jets about making his NFL return in their new time of need.

The 35-year-old knows when an NFL opportunity is ripe, and he shot his shot.

Kaep Shoots His Shot

“I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the Jets about his desire to make an NFL return,” NFL reporter Jordan Schultz wrote. “Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out.”

However, not too long after, NFL sideline reporter Josina Anderson came with the spoiler alert, which was not good for Kaep.

“The #Jets are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick to address their immediate need for QB depth,” Anderson posted on social media site X. “I’m told they’ll look to at least narrow down their options today. The current* mindset is to bring a QB in who fits the chemistry of Zach Wilson being the guy, & knows system &/or staff.”

The Zach Wilson Show…Again

If this had happened last season, there would have been a collective gasp from the Jets nation at the thought of turning down an opportunity for a Super Bowl contender QB like Kaepernick. Wilson delivered a losing record of 7-10 during 2022, and behind him the only other quarterback for the Jets is practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle. Boyle signed with the Jets in April after stints with the Packers, Lions and Bears.

The Jets also closed the door on a potential reach out to Tom Brady, who is happily retired and taking no offers for athletic employment. With one of the game’s best QBs on their roster but injured, the Jets season just became what it was last year: the Zach Wilson show.

But will he be good enough even after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Rodgers’ absence? That is the Gang Green question.