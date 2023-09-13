“Aaron Rodgers Is Gonna Tear His Achilles On A Rain Drenched Turf At MetLife In 2.5 Hours” | Parody X Account Suspended After Eerily Predicting Rodgers Injury

The New York Jets are trying to pick up the pieces after Monday night’s devastating loss of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.



The four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion was lost for the season after just four plays in a Jets uniform.



The 39-year-old was sacked, and in the process suffered a complete tear of his Achilles.



As Rodgers sat on the turf of MetLife Stadium a hush came about as fans who’d waited for his debut were now completely stunned.

In news regarding Rodgers injury, it’s been reported that a parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter, eerily predicted Rodgers demise.



An account imitating Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav tweeted this at 6:01 p.m., about 2.5 hours prior to Monday night’s game.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours,” said user @DaddyZaslav.

Awkward, weird, and definitely eerie.



Prediction Went Viral, User Suspended From X

The user’s prediction didn’t take long to go viral, as over 11 million viewed it before it was removed on Tuesday. That prompted X to suspend the account, quickly bringing out the social media detectives to question why the account has been halted.



One user mentioned @DaddyZaslav going off on various commenters for joking about Rodgers’ injury.

“I think he got suspended bc if you look at his page last night, he went crazy on people tweets who were making fun of Rodgers. Telling them to off themselves and such,” another wrote.

One of the screenshots showed the Zaslav account firing off expletives at other users.

“Shut the f—k up,” and he called another user “a piece of s—t,” and other profane language.



Life After Rodgers For The Jets

Tuesday was the beginning of life without the Jets’ key offseason acquisition. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations this is a hard pill to swallow. They’ll now turn to 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who guided the team to Monday’s dramatic walkoff win over the Bills in relief of Rodgers.

But is he good enough to lead a team with a dominant Super Bowl-ready defense?

While he might not be, as of now he’s all the Jets have, and there’s a reason they saw fit to draft him second overall two years ago.