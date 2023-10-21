“I’mma Still Be Me” | Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Unfazed By Trade Talk And Constant Chatter About His Subpar Play

The Denver Broncos are 1-5 and reeling. The belief around the league is first-year head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton are gonna have a fire sale, and many of the current Broncos you see will have a new home. The team already traded edge rusher Randy Gregory, who was in just his second season of a lucrative five-year deal he signed prior to the 2022 season.

The rumors now surround wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who has underachieved since the team drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft. Thus far this season things just haven’t clicked for Jeudy, as the former Alabama Crimson Tide star and 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner has tallied just 20 receptions for 222 yards and zero touchdowns.

This after lofty expectations for him this season following his six-game late-season stretch in which he hauled in 37 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns. But that hasn’t been the case through six weeks this season, and with his name swirling in trade talks, Jeudy is speaking out.

Jeudy Unfazed By Trade Rumors

When asked by reporters how long his name has come up trade rumors, Jeudy responded like this:

“About two years.”

But the Deerfield Beach, Florida, native is taking it all in stride.

“It don’t affect me at all, because at the end of the day, I’m still gonna be the player that I am,” he said. “I know what I can do, and I know what I’m capable of. So, trade me or not trade me, it don’t matter, because at the end of the day, I’mma still be me.”

The Broncos did pick up Jeudy’s fifth-year option after his late season run last season. He’s slated to make nearly $13 million next season, meaning if a team trades for him they’ll have to take on that option.

Losing Has Been Tough, Teams Interested In Jeudy

In Jeudy’s nearly four seasons with the Broncos the team’s record is 18-38, and most of it has stemmed from the QB carousel that has taken place yearly. Adding Russell Wilson prior to last season was suppose to solve that, but it hasn’t. The losing definitely bothers Jeudy.

“It’s always frustrating losing,” he told reporters this week. “Nobody, want to lose, you feel me? Losing is the worst possible thing that could happen. So that’s very frustrating.”

The Packers and Colts are two of the rumored teams that might be interested in possibly acquiring the talented and seemingly somewhat disgruntled pass catcher.