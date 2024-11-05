“I’m Being Dead Serious” | ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Oddly Asks “First Take” Panel Why Do Black Guys Smell Better Than Caucasian Dudes?

ESPN has quite a few strange characters amongst their various sports programs. But none is likely stranger than NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who also happens to be a former NFL quarterback. The former UConn Huskies star has consistently talked about his odd way of eating, and how he has to have his food made in order for him to consume it.

Known for his quirky comments and dry sense of humor, Orlovsky tends to also ask some of the weirdest questions. During his appearances across various platforms on the network he also gives some of the wildest takes known to man. In fact, his latest comments actually may have rubbed some folks that look like him the wrong way.

“I probably shouldn’t ask the first one, but I’m going to ask it…why do Black dudes smell better than White dudes?” – Dan Orlovsky pic.twitter.com/0pVea5AtYX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 31, 2024

Orlovsky Said What?

During an appearance on “First Take” last week, Orlovsky took a segment and turned it into a bit of a hygienic debate.

“I have two questions, OK? And I probably shouldn’t ask the first one, but I’m gonna ask it. And I’m being dead serious. Stephen A, we just had this … why do Black dudes smell better than white dudes?”

Odd, to say the least, but that’s Orlovsky’s MO, ask the most off the wall question in an attempt to send a bit of a jolt throughout the set.

The comment was quickly responded to by former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty who had time enough for Orlovsky, but in a playful manner.

“Didn’t you have the comment in the summertime, you don’t shower as frequent because you jump in the pool. I’m not hearing Black guys say that.”

SAS Couldn’t Resist Chiming In

If there’s one thing Stephen A. Smith doesn’t miss it’s an opportunity to be heard and give his point of view. And that’s just what he did in response to DO’s comment.

“Well you know, bathing has a lot to do with it. It’s about making sure that the right cologne, the right lotion is placed on you.”

That’s a straight shot at Orlovsky’s hygiene or lack thereof, after he told the others that he not only uses the pool in place of a bath, he uses also the same towel in his home for at least 30 times before washing it.



Related: Dan Orlovsky Is Predicting An MVP Season For Lamar Jackson | Problem Is Lamar’s Offensive Weaponry Still Unproven

In retrospect, Orlovsky answered his own question about the difference in hygiene as it pertains to Black and Caucasian men.