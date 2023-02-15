“If There Were Any Doubters, There Shouldn’t Be Now” | Patrick Mahomes Lauds Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl Effort

The Philadelphia Eagles and star quarterback Jalen Hurts may have come up short in Sunday’s Super Bowl, but the game itself was an instant classic, with Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting on a show as the first two Black signal-callers to start opposite one another in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Raved About Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Performance

Hurts and Mahomes finished one and two in the NFL’s regular season MVP race with “Mr Ketchup On Errthang,” taking home his second honor as the top player in the NFL. He also won his second SB MVP and Super Bowl, all by the age of 27, while nursing a painful high ankle sprain.

Even with all those accolades, all Mahomes could do was rave about his counterpart, Hurts, and how dynamic he was Sunday and all season.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t hold back on Jalen Hurts’ performance on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SJTW7GkZe1 — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) February 14, 2023

Following Sunday’s loss, the media was quick to point out the fact that they didn’t see a handshake between the two talented signal-callers. Both QBs quickly killed that noise and the notion of any dissension or rivalry between them.

Hurts told reporters:

“I have a lot of respect for him. I always have.”

“If there were any doubters left, there shouldn’t be now.” Mahomes said in reference to those selling Hurts short ever since he entered the NFL.

In fact, the two were even pictured in the tunnel later that night, and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff Lane reported that Mahomes told Hurts he played “a helluva game.”

Patrick Mahomes to Jalen Hurts: “Hell of a game.” pic.twitter.com/vAYJiR9ARI — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 13, 2023

Hurts Silenced Naysayers With Unreal Season

All season Jalen Hurts proved doubters wrong. Coming into Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Eagles were 16-1 with him under center. Hurts’ importance to the Eagles really showed when he missed two games late in the season with a sprained shoulder. Philly lost both games before Hurts returned in Week 18 to secure the NFC East title and home field throughout the NFC playoffs.

We’ve all come to expect greatness from Patrick Mahomes, and he delivers, but the surprise in Sunday’s Super Bowl was Hurts, who passed for 304 yards and one touchdown. He also tied a Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns, the most ever for a QB, while accounting for 70 rushing yards. Stats-wise Hurts was the better QB. Take away his huge fumble that the Chiefs scooped up and returned for a touchdown and we’re probably singing a different tune. Stats, however, don’t win Super Bowls, clutch plays in clutch moments do.

Hurts’ play was reminiscent of what he did all season, dissecting defenses and leading the Eagles’ dynamic and efficient offense.

Hurts Will Command A Huge Contract

Hurts is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and because he was a second-round pick there is no fifth-year option. On Tuesday as the team cleaned out their lockers, Hurts let it be known that’s not his focus.

He first told reporters he’s focused on “winning championships.”

“The thing that I’m most focused on is winning,” Hurts said. “The only thing I care about is winning and, ultimately, winning championships. So there will be a day where that conversation can he had, but that day isn’t today.”

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie let it be known that Hurts has “nothing to prove,” and he’s their guy going forward.

Back up the Brinks truck and get a few paper cuts.