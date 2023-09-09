“I Was About To Call Them The Elves” | Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Says He Doesn’t See The Hype Being Made About Playing The Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are set to square off on the shores of Lake Erie. The matchup is an early season tilt between two teams with huge playoff aspirations coming into the season. It’s also one that the Browns have dominated as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings dating back to the 2018 season.

But, don’t tell that to Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who isn’t buying any of the so-called hype as it pertains to the matchup.

In fact, Chase is actually channeling his JuJu Smith-Schuster, who as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers once told reporters, “the Browns is the Browns.” In so many words, the aforementioned Chase pretty much told reporters the exact same thing when talking to reporters during a media session on Friday.

"It's a regular game to me."



"It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)."



Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want to hear about the #Bengals recent struggles against the Browns. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/adiQ20Y6iO — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2023

Chase Doesn’t Sound Excited About Facing Browns

While the matchup is for bragging rights in the state of Ohio and an early lead in what is expected to be a battle in the ultra-tough AFC North division, Chase isn’t buying it.

“It feels like a regular game to me, it don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves,” Chase said.

“I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I really don’t pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland.”

Chase almost calling them the elves stems from the elf looking logo the Browns added to their field last season.

The #Browns are keeping the Elf logo on the middle of their field for the 2023 season, per the team. pic.twitter.com/WuNB4o81Oj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2023

Bulletin Board Material For Cleveland?

Per Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett, Chase’s comments are bulletin board material, and it’s because of how he referred to the team as elves. During his media session on Friday, Garrett was pretty blunt about it.

“He didn’t have to go there,” Garrett said. “The elves was probably … he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah, elves is a little bit too far.”

Bengals visit the Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.