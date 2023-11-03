Top Five NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 9 | A Healthy Joe Burrow Has Ja’Marr Chase and Bengals’ Aerial Show Back On Attack

NFL offenses have been down a bit compared to past seasons, but these offensive units were the best of Week 8.

Cincinnati Bengals

After beginning the season 1-3, the Bengals have won three straight games to get to 4-3. Led by QB Joe Burrow, who began the season with a calf injury, Cincy’s offense is beginning to look like the version we’ve witnessed the past two seasons. During the three-game winning streak Burrow has been fantastic, passing for 785 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Burrow’s 110.0 passer rating has been amongst the tops in the league as he’s gotten the connection between, he and star wideout Ja’Marr Chase going. Chase has lit up opposing secondaries to the tune of 31 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns over the past three games.

Following Sunday’s surprising 31-17 win over the Niners, Burrow talked about his team’s momentum.

“This is the standard,” Burrow said on Sunday. “And like I said, it wasn’t perfect. There’s still things we want to get better at and we’re going to. We just got to keep stacking days together. Today was a great day. And then Wednesday has got to be a great practice, Thursday, and so on.”

New Orleans Saints

After struggling to score points all season, the New Orleans Saints offense broke out with 511 total yards in their 38-27 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Derek Carr had his best game in a Saints uniform, passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed continued to make plays in the passing game with three receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Washington Commanders

In a 38-31 losing effort to the Eagles, the Commanders put up nearly 500 yards of offense (472), with second-year QB Sam Howell passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Second-year wideout Jahan Dotson had a career day as well with eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Veteran wideout and kick returner Jameson Crowder (seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown) had his best game in his first season back in Washington since he left via free agency in 2019.

This week the Commanders traded both starting defensive ends, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, signaling a rebuild around Howell.





Tennessee Titans

Offense has been a struggle in Tennessee for quite some time now. With no deep threat since trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft, it’s hurt the team’s running game and star Derrick Henry.

This past offseason they signed former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, and Sunday D-Hop and rookie quarterback Will Levis connected for three touchdowns in the team’s 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Levis in his first start went 19 of 29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Hopkins had 128 of those yards on four catches and the three scores.





Detroit Lions

Wanna talk about offensive balance, look no further than the Lions’ 486-yard night in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team rushed for 222 yards and passed for 264 yards. Dynamic rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs did his thing with a career-best 152 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to impress with another 100-yard day on six receptions. This Lions offense is one of the league’s best and most balanced.