“I Totally See How This Kid Sauce Got His Name” | The Real Story Behind Jessica Alba Being Impressed With Sauce Gardner’s Flirt Game

Many celebrities and athletes were on hand Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden to watch game 2 of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers eastern conference semifinal series. New New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was in the house with his teammate, CB Sauce Gardner. The two were seated next to actress Jessica Alba and her friend Lizzy Mathis. After initial introductions and pleasantries, Alba was impressed with Sauce’s game.

Initially Sauce was unaware who Alba was. Rodgers told his young teammate who they were sitting next to and he seemed unfazed.

Does Sauce Really Not Know Jessica Alba?

Gardner was born in 2000 so he probably doesn’t remember Alba in 2003’s “Honey.” Or the “Fantastic Four” franchise (2005, 2007), where she plays Sue Storm.

At 10 Gardner probably wasn’t into rom-coms so he missed “Valentine’s Day” and “Good Luck Chuck.”

“He was just picking on me for being young,” Sauce told reporters about Rodgers on Wednesday. “We was getting seated, and he was like, ‘We about to sit by Jessica Alba.'” “I’m just like, ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is.’ He looked at me like I’m crazy. That whole night he’d keep asking me, ‘Do you know who that person is?'”

At some point during the evening, Sauce was in conversation with Alba and Mathis and he maybe spit game at Mathis. Whatever happened, Alba was thoroughly impressed with the 22-year-old.

“Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo ‘How can I get caught up when I’m the catch.’ But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you…” tweeted Alba.

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

Sauce Has Game

With a name like Sauce you got to have game. Both on the field and off.

We know about his on-field play. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, and selected to the Pro Bowl. He’s like that, and the Jets have their future at one corner spot set.

Mathis, a Detroit native like Sauce, also had to respect his off-field game.

“Can’t no one take your Sauce kid. Detroit stand up! Nice meeting you,” tweeted Mathis.

To be fair to Gardner, Alba has been more focused on running her mission-driven beauty and wellness brand, The Honest Company, than acting of late. But the young baller made it clear he’s seen her in movies before, just didn’t look up her name.

Thank you lol.. I don’t watch movies and look up people actual names. I know her as “ Honey” & “Storm”😂 https://t.co/XseZmqgCup — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

“It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually,” Gardner said. “It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere, ‘Do you know who that person is?’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, that’s Amar’e Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'”

Either way, the Jets CB made an impression on the 42-year-old businesswoman, Hollywood star, mother of three and wife. Not easy to do with someone like Alba, who has seen and heard it all in her time in the public eye.