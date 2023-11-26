Patrick Mahomes’ Aunt Tinesha Calls Out Chiefs GM Brett Veach For Not Signing Big-Name WR In Offseason

Fresh off their heartbreaking “Monday Night Football” loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a huge AFC West clash on Sunday. The loss to the Eagles was a microcosm of what’s plagued the Chiefs once dynamic offense all season. The 2023 season has been about the inconsistent play of the team’s wide receivers, who lead the league with 26 dropped passes.

It hasn’t helped matters that All-Pro and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce hasn’t been as reliable either. The lack of consistency reared it’s ugly head in Monday’s loss as the team had five dropped passes, including a game-winning drop by wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That was then followed by a fourth-down drop by hybrid pass catcher Justin Watson, ending any chance to win the game in the 21-17 loss.

That type of play is exactly why the team hasn’t scored in the second half of their past three games, and are only averaging a league-low 5.3 points in the second half. The offensive struggles has superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ aunt taking shots at the team’s GM via her podcast.





Tinesha Mahomes Talking Heavy

During a recent episode of her “2Gemsanda Mic” podcast, Mahomes, aka “The Diva,” had a lot to say about Chiefs GM Brett Veach, and it mostly pertained to the team not signing or trading for a big-name wide receiver for this season.

“I still say a lot of this is on Brett Veach,” Tinesha Mahomes said. “He ain’t on the field, but he damn well could’ve went and got help. I think Stevie Wonder could’ve seen this was a problem. Those receivers are out there dropping balls left and right and Patty’s out there looking a little crazy himself. You got Kelce out there, and the frustration is showing,” she continued. “I got tired of seeing this, and I’m not the only one,” the Chiefs quarterback’s aunt insisted. Kelce’s out there looking crazy. Andy’s [coach Andy Reid] out there making calls that people don’t normally see him making. That frustration is showing everywhere.”

“A lot of these burdens could’ve been lifted if the GM would’ve just been out of his own head and let some of his ego go a little bit and went out there and got some help,” she complained. “He had ample opportunity to go out there and do that.” “But for some reason he thought he saw something that everybody didn’t see. They may make it back to the Super Bowl, or they might be one and done,” “The Diva” warned. “Because they can’t score in the second half.”

The Diva Is Speaking Truth

Since the team’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs receivers have struggled to catch the football. In fact, of their 26 drops, 15 have come in their three losses, that’s not a recipe for success and is a huge reason they’re 7-3 and not 9-1.

If this isn’t rectified it’s highly plausible they’ll be playing their first road playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era, and likely have short-lived playoff run.

The best part of it is Mahomes refused to throw his guys under the bus following the loss to the Eagles. He instead took the blame, saying, “It starts with me.”