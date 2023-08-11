“I Had One Of Those Called Percy Harvin” | Former Florida Coach Urban Meyer Likens Colorado’s Travis Hunter To His Do-It-All Star Down In The Swamp

Former college and NFL coach Urban Meyer was recently a special guest of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The three-time national championship-winning sideline stalker talked about his visit to Boulder during an appearance on the Colin Cowherd show on Tuesday.

To the surprise of many, Meyer is really high on Sanders and what will be their first year together, with 70 new players.

One of those players is 2022 No. 1-ranked recruit Travis Hunter, who’s slated to give Coach Prime and the CU Buffs some work on offense and defense in 2023. Meyer, who’s coached his fair share of elite talents, likened Hunter to one of his stars from his Gainesville days down in “The Swamp.”

“That was not what I was expecting… I saw a very good team.” pic.twitter.com/OcxQZXHlcv — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) August 8, 2023

Meyer Compares Hunter To Percy Harvin

In order to win three national championships in your career, you need great players, and Meyer had plenty of those at Florida. But none were more dynamic than Percy Harvin, who did everything from play running back and receiver to returning punts and kickoffs.

And although Harvin didn’t play defense like the aforementioned Hunter, Meyer sees plenty of similarities.

“Travis Hunter. … I looked at Prime and said, I had one of those, I called him Percy Harvin. I just pushed him to the side, he didn’t need to practice.”

Harvin touched paydirt 32 times for the Gators while helping them capture national championships in 2006 and 2008. He also helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl in franchise history in 2013.

Meyer Says Buffs Look Better Than Folks Think

All offseason we’ve heard the rumblings of the Buffs will struggle because of all the turnover, but Meyer says they look much better than he anticipated. Meyer raved about the job Coach Prime and his assistants are doing.

“That was not what I was expecting. … I saw a very good. I saw … talented players, his son is an excellent quarterback,” Meyer said.

Strong words from Meyer, who despite his short NFL stint and struggles there, is someone that’s built championship-winning programs at Florida and Ohio State.