“I Don’t Think I Did A Very Good Job Getting The Most Out Of That Team” | Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Says Team Is Hungry After Missing CFP In 2022

Under head coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide have long been the standard in college football. But after watching Kirby Smart, Saban’s former defensive coordinator at Alabama for four of Saban’s six national championships in Tuscaloosa, win back-to-back national titles with SEC rival Georgia, the pressure is on for Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Coming off a disappointing season by Alabama standards, in which the team went 11-2, the Tide missed the playoffs for just the second time in the College Football Playoffs era, which dates back to 2014.

That doesn’t sit right in Tuscaloosa, and Saban says his team is prepping for a bounce-back season, and its rightful place atop college football.



Saban Says He Didn’t Do A Good Job Of Coaching In 2022

During his session Wednesday at SEC media days, a rejuvenated-looking Saban was quick to point out that he didn’t do a good enough job in 2022.

“I don’t think I did a very good job of getting the most out of that team,” Saban told ESPN.

Saban also mentioned that this team’s mentality is much different than last year’s team.

That’s shocking when you consider quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. were the leaders on that team.

“I think we have a pretty good mindset on our team,” he said. “Our team seems to be pretty hungry this year and motivated.”

For Saban that has to be a welcome sight as he sets his sights on his record eight national title in total and seventh at Alabama.

The Road Won’t Be Easy Though

Just like every season, Alabama will have to migrate through the SEC West gantlet, plus their annual battle with archrival Tennessee and a tough road game at the rising SEC East Kentucky Wildcats.

And then there’s that huge Week 2 matchup with former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns, who came within seconds of beating the Tide in Austin last season.

Don’t tell that to offensive tackle J.C. Latham who said the team is using the “Alabama’s changed” chatter and the “dynasty is over” talk as motivation for the upcoming season.

While Georgia deserves to be the betting favorite coming into the 2023 season, it’s never wise to count out a supremely talented, hungry, and motivated Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide. Each time they questioned the dynasty, Saban led his team to a national championship.