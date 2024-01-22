With New $17.5 Million Digs In Florida, Nick Saban Is Retirement Ballin’

Being a sports celebrity has its perks, and the ability to live lavishly is one of them. Former University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban certainly understands this, and the 72-year-old bought a fantastic property last year, which now makes him the neighbor of golf icon Tiger Woods.

If you are wondering what Saban will do now, don’t; he’s taking in the sun, wind, and water extravagantly. Now in retirement, Tuscaloosa Nick has also bought a comfortable place to go fishing in Florida. His new luxury digs are on Jupiter Island, a tranquil hideout in northern Palm Beach County.

The waterfront home has a private dock, a 40,000-pound boat lift, and 150 feet of oceanfront views. Jupiter Island was once considered the second most expensive small town in America, per The Sun Sentinel.

So, how much did Saban have to drop for his new pad?

The sale price was $17.5 million, a drop in the bucket for Saban, who, according to Forbes, earned $150 million throughout his career, with $124 million alone during his time in Alabama per USA Today. He earned an additional $24 million from his coaching stints with Michigan State, LSU, and the Miami Dolphins.

Saban also has a house on Lake Burton in North Georgia spread over three levels across 10,000 square feet that he purchased for around $6.5 million when he bought it in 2005. The property boasts a custom boathouse and wine cellar, among other amenities. Situated on 1.7 acres, with over 700 feet of private lakefront to keep people away, it’s a refuge to unwind from the rigors of collegiate football.

Saban is collegiate football royalty and has compiled a 274-67-1 (.803) record throughout his 26 seasons as a collegiate head coach. He has also been the highest-paid head coach in college football since he started at Alabama in 2007, earning $3.5 million in his first season. The bag grew heavily from there, and Saban is a barometer for financial success at the top of college football coaching ranks.

There has been only one challenger for Saban’s financial crown during his tenure at Alabama: Kirby Smart in July 2022, when he signed a 10-year, $110 million contract extension with the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, that was short-lived, as by August 2022, Saban signed an eight-year extension with Alabama for $93.6 million, paying him around $11.7 million yearly.

Saban would have been with Alabama until 2030 under the extension, but he has now exited the job early by seven years. This left a lot of money on the table for Saban, around $70 million.

However, with a legacy like his, a new place to stay in the Sunshine State, and years of football greatness that yielded financial gains, Saban probably is not sweating it, in in contrast to Alabama, which lost a football giant and overall good luck totem in Nick Saban.