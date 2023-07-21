“High Expectations Are A Good Thing” | New-Look Jets Embracing Super Bowl Chatter

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the different storylines are taking center stage. One of the biggest offseason storylines is the state of the New York Jets, who traded for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers prior to the April draft. That move in itself has given the once dormant Jets franchise a new lease on life.

In fact, many talking heads are even mentioning the Jets as Super Bowl contenders, a place they haven’t been since 1969 (Super Bowl III). While that might be a bit far-fetched, the Jets should see marked improvement for a team that was once 7-3 last season until their putrid QB play finally caught up to them.

"I'm not gonna beat around the bush. We want to win a Super Bowl."



– Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/ne9D71NEGH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 20, 2023

Jets Say They’re Embracing Heightened Expectations

When you add a former four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion to the position that’s been abysmal for your team, it does instill a new belief that things could turn around. That’s what adding Rodgers under center should do.

On Thursday, Rodgers sounded as if he and the team are definitely embracing the expectations.

“We want everyone to jump on the wagon now,” Rodgers told reporters on Thursday. “High expectations are a good thing.”

Reigning, OROY Garrett Wilson seemed to piggyback on those sentiments in his comments to reporters as well.

Yeah, I ain’t gonna fake it, we want to win the Super Bowl,” Wilson said on Thursday, the first official day of Jets training camp. “It’s OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that s—, do it.”

"Win the Super Bowl or shut up."



—@LRiddickESPN on the Jets 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bmo3KeZgWK — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 20, 2023

Rodgers Leadership Is Vital

For a team that doesn’t have a ton of older vets on the offensive side of the football, having someone as accomplished as Rodgers leading the huddle has to give the Jets confidence. With offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett reuniting with Rodgers, the expectation is offensive fireworks. Newly acquired wide receiver Allan Lazard says “It’s the Aaron Rodgers offense.”

That means Rodgers will have full autonomy to make checks and audible in and out of plays at the line of scrimmage.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who’s probably coaching to keep his job beyond 2023, said this about having Rodgers:

“He’s a coach that still can play football.”

Now let’s see if he can lead the Jets to a place they haven’t been in 13 seasons — playoffs — and another place they haven’t been in 54 seasons — Super Bowl.