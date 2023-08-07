‘He Was The Prototype For Me’ | Newly Enshrined Pro Football Hall Of Famer Darrelle Revis Modeled His Game After Deion Sanders

Over the weekend I was able to partake in the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio. And, first and foremost, let me say if you’ve never been, and you love the game as much as I do, go once.

One of the newest enshrinees was former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who considered one of the best cover corners to ever play the game.

Revis, who consistently shut down the game’s best receivers, spoke highly of fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders during his induction speech. Revis, who modeled his game after “Primetime 21,” called him the “prototype.”

Shutdown Corners Are Few And Far Between

To earn the title of “shutdown corner” you have to be the best of the best when it comes to checking the opposition’s best receiver. That’s what Revis and Sanders proved throughout their entire careers. Sanders provided Revis a blueprint and motivation that he drew upon throughout his entire career.

Revis acknowledged that during his moving HOF speech.

“I didn’t get the chance to play with this guy named Deion Sanders, but he was the prototype for me. What Michael Jordan is to Kobe Bryant, is what Prime is to Revis Island. “You came first and I wanted to play just like you. You were the road map to greatness. Thank you for paving the way.”

Earlier in the week Revis also shouted out the late, great Herb Adderley, who’s also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and is widely considered the original shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

Revis Has Plenty Of Accolades

Drafted 14th overall by the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL draft, Revis the former Pittsburgh Panthers star was expected to be good, but not many believed he’d become a Hall of Famer.

Revis spent eight years in New York while securing four All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, 25 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), and 112 passes defensed, including 31 in 2009.

In his career which spanned time with the Jets, Patriots, Buccaneers, and Chiefs, Revis had 29 interceptions, 497 tackles and 139 passes defensed. He became a Super Bowl champion during his time with the Patriots in 2014.