“He Was Livid Over Absolutely Nothing” | Former Falcons Safety William Moore Arrested And Accused Of Shooting At Car With Children In the Back Seat After Claiming His Daughter Was Slapped By Another Child

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore caught an unnecessary roughness penalty this week after reportedly trying to show another parent that he doesn’t play about his daughter. The one-time Pro-Bowl defensive back was arrested for allegedly shooting inside a vehicle with a woman and two children sitting in the back seat.

William Moore leaving the field after the Falcons beat the Eagles. (Getty Images)

Moore was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor child cruelty, felony criminal damage to property, and felony possession of firearm or knife during commission. He was arrested and held at the Gwinnett County Jail in metro Atlanta on a $21,700 bond.

Shots Fired

The victim told WSB-TV Atlanta that her 9-year-old niece met another little girl in Alexander Park in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville and were playing together on April 23. She said that Moore then came up minutes later and started using profanity toward her niece.

“He proceeds to say, your f’n niece slapped my daughter. And I’m like, ‘Well, sir, I apologize. I didn’t see that. I know that they were playing together,” she described to WSB.

The woman told Moore that the two were playing a game similar to tag and it was all in good fun.

A video taken by a witness shows that Moore was poking at the woman’s tire and trying to possibly flatten her tires. The woman said she attempted to drive off for her safety, but accidentally ran into Moore’s vehicle.

PRAYERS: Former Pro Bowl defensive back William Moore who played seven seasons for the Atlanta #Falcons was arrested this week after he allegedly shot at a car while children were inside it, per @TMZ_Sports:



According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 27, 2023

“He was livid over absolutely nothing,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the station.

He then begin shoot at the woman’s vehicle and a bullet reportedly went inside the vehicle. The woman’s niece and daughter were sitting in the back seat.

“I could not do anything to console them. They’re crying,” the woman said to WSB.

Who Is The Shooter?

Moore was a second round draft pick of the Falcons in the 2009 NFL draft. He played his college ball at the University of Missouri. He spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Falcons and made it to the Pro Bowl in 2012.

Former #Falcons player William Moore charged with aggravated assault, child cruelty among other charges at a Gwinnett County Park pic.twitter.com/z0CZoIMiPE — chicksintosports (@chicksintosport) April 26, 2023

The former safety racked up 277 solo tackles, 16 interceptions, and 3.5 sacks in his NFL career. Moore started 72 of the 76 games he played but had an injury-plagued career. He only played two full seasons in his seven-year career. He only played in a combined 18 games over his last two seasons with the team.

The Falcons signed him to an extension in 2013, but cut him after the 2015 season in large part because he couldn’t stay healthy.

More news from our partners:

Five Adults Charged In Middle School Basketball Game Brawl That Preceded Death Of 60-Year-Old Participant

‘Women Act Too Prideful’: Woman’s Hilarious Voice Note Begging Her Boyfriend for Another Chance Spurs Twitter Discussion About Accountability In Relationships

Company Dupes Investors Into False Deal That Promised to Bring In $97B and the Endorsement of LeBron James