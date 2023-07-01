‘He Got Clowned By Everybody’ | NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls For Russell Wilson To Change His Tone-Deafness

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are looking for a bounce-back year.



With Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton bringing in a new culture, the expectancy is Wilson will have a big season and start to earn that massive, five-year, $245 million extension the team blessed him with prior to the 2022 season.

But in order for that to happen, NFL analyst and former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth believes Wilson needs to change his approach to how he goes about his daily routine and business as it pertains to his teammates. In other words, Schlereth says Wilson needs to be more of a guy who acts like the rest of the guys in order to get the respect of his teammates.

During a recent interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schlereth had a lot to say about Wilson heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Schlereth Says Being Tone-Deaf Won’t Work

Last season Wilson seemed a bit robotic in his play and his actions. There was the “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride” slogan that he used from the jump. Or how about the story of him working out on the plane ride to London, both were kind of cringey, and are exactly what Schlereth is speaking of.

Teammate Believes In Wilson

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who’s looking for his breakout season in the league, has the utmost faith in his quarterback. In a recent article on the team website, Jeudy, the smooth route-running wideout from Alabama, has this to say about RW3:

“Just his mentality. Russ is a soldier,” Jeudy said. “So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know what type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don’t put no fear into a man’s heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming this year.”





If Wilson is to have the big year Jeudy is speaking of, then the former 2020 first-round pick himself will need to help Wilson achieve that goal.