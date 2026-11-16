‘Drake Could Take A Lesson’: Manager Of Models Who Attended Gilbert Arenas’ Lavish NBA Parties Says He Spent All the Money On Women

Gilbert Arenas has made the block hot with his comments about Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry and her kissing scene in a recently released movie. The former NBA sharp-shooter turned podcast star helped instigate the drama on social media, which has led to some stories about his past endeavors as an NBA player being revealed.

Gilbert Arenas of the Washington Wizards poses with models during his 25th birthday party celebration hosted by Diddy on January 5, 2007, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

Mina is a creative professional known for managing models back when Arenas starred in the NBA for the Washington franchise. She recently appeared as a guest on Ray Daniels’ podcast “The Raydar Report” (also known as “The GAUDS Show”), where she discussed her career, creative work, and industry insights alongside the music executive and cultural commentator.

Since Arenas is focused on critiquing the lives of celebrities, Mina offered up some information about Arenas as an example of how easy it is to share information about the former NBA players’ life that he might not want everybody to be discussing.

NBA Hoops on X reposted a clip of the show, where “Mina tells Ray Daniels that Gilbert Arenas was the ultimate ‘trick’ when it came to spending money on women back in the day. Speaking from her experience managing models, she claims he was the biggest spender of them all, saying even Drake has nothing on him.”

Tales Of Gilbert Arenas’ Lavish Spending On Models Surface

“He wasn’t a prototypical NBA player either,” Mina said “He was like a master trick. He was a trickster of all trades Remember I was managing all of the girls at the time. He would send Black cards and he had back-to-back things at his Gilbert arenas parties… clap for you Gilbert. He was the ultimate trick…he spent all the money.”

Mina says Arenas is legendary for throwing wild, lavish parties with celebrities and she supplied many of the gorgeous “models” for these events.

“So he was Drake before Drake?” Daniels asked Mina.

“Drake could take a lesson,” she confidently said, before sending home her point about Arenas speaking on others’ personal affairs.

Rapper Drake is known for his generosity towards the many women that have crossed his path since signing with Young Money Entertainment and dropping his debut album, “Thank Me Later” (2010), which soared into the Billboard 200.

Mina says Arenas was on another level with it and there are many secrets being buried within the women she managed and who frequented those events.

“Cause I could tell a few stories about Gilbert and his stuff,” Mina added. “That’s the thing about getting on podcasts and talking about other people. I managed models so they had all kinds of stories about you too, so is that a thing?”

Mina’s comments triggered men on social media, who felt that she was trying to give Arenas a bad name for clout.

“And what is she doing?,” one netizen asked. “On an unknown podcast talking trying to get recognized by using Gilbert’s name for clips & views so that Gilbert can respond. We have no proof that Gilbert did this. You know, the same man who gave his kids mother a fake diamond ring. “

“Still rich too.. u seen his wife?,” one fan commented in response to the video clip.

Most of the users in the comments accused Mina of trying to shame Gilbert for indulging in the lifestyle of his NBA success that has reportedly netted him a $160M economic portfolio.

“Gil has publicly admitted multiple times to him and Nick tricking. He had a $200M contract in 2010… buying a chick a Benz or condo at the time was like us taking a chick to an expensive date question is…. Where are those girls now? Still looking for tricks,” one Arenas supporter wrote on X.

“Funny part is Gil don’t care and always said he spent money on women,” another netizen agreed.

“Gil don’t care is she trying to expose my guy are something,” one skeptical user asked.

Mina wasn’t trying to blow Arenas up. She was warning him that everybody’s got stories.

Gilbert Arenas is known as one of the characters of the game. He made over $160M during his NBA career but currently has a reported net worth of between $5-$25M. From his locker room gun incident to his stories about his exploits with women, he doesn’t hold back too much. He called out Phoenix Suns player Jalen Green’s wife for being less than lady-like in her younger days.

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He laughed on his way out of court after being implicated in housing a $7M gambling ring with the Israeli mob back in October of 2025. He also uses his current podcast to elevate his standing amongst the best guards in NBA history. Gil’s probably more popular now than he ever was as the player known as “Agent Zero.” Telling stories and shock jock engagement is his hustle now. So he can’t be offended when he becomes the center of negative conversation.