“Giannis And I Are On The Same Page” | New Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Says Star Should Take Wait-And-See Approach Before Signing Extension 

The Milwaukee Bucks will come into the 2023-24 season as one of the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. That billing can be attributed to their franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo, the one-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP.

He’s also got a DPOY award on his mantle.

Affectionately known as the “Greek Freak,” Antetokounmpo is recognized as the best two-way player in the game, and the goal each season is to win a championship while he is still at his peak.

Following the team’s result the last two seasons, Giannis told The New York Times that he wants to see how strong the franchise’s commitment to win championships was. That’s why he chose to hold off signing his supermax extension this summer.

He also mentioned that he wants to “see the dynamics” of the team under new head coach Adrian Griffin and his staff.



Griffin Is In Total Agreement With His Superstar

Griffin, who’s set to embark on his first season as a head coach, recently spoke about Antetokounmpo’s comments, and he wholeheartedly agreed with his stance.

"Giannis and I are on the same page," Griffin said Monday during a golf event benefiting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. "We have a great relationship so far. He's been pleasant to get to know. He wants to win, and I want to win. It's that simple. I respect him. I respect what he's accomplished in this league. We're here together to win. I have no problem with that. I think it's a great partnership. We're going to lead the team together. When he leads, the others will follow. I think it's great."

Bucks’ Season Will Depend On Health Of Khris Middleton

The Bucks have a solid core led by Antetokounmpo, who’s joined by Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. Last season injuries to Middleton were tough, but the team overcame those to be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference only to lose Antetokounmpo to injury in the first few minutes of their upset five-game first-round playoff loss to the eventual conference champion Miami Heat. Now, with everyone healthy and locked in, the expectancy is this team can still compete for titles.

“We’re aligned,” Griffin said. “We’re here to win. The one thing I talked to my team and my staff about is just embracing expectations. We have a really good roster. Instead of running from it, we want to embrace it.”

Expectations are high in Cream City, and the only way to reach them is to face them head-on, Griffin seems ready to do so, along with his superstar player.