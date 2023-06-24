From Geek To Gladiator? Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Want To Scrap In A Cage, And UFC President Dana White Is Here For It

The world is full of new-era fighters, and tech giants want to get it on in the cage. Tesla and SpaceX founder and current Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to fight each other in a cage match.

It all started on social media with posts to their respective social media platforms, but undeniably the instigator was Elon Musk on the Twitter platform. Musk was responding to a report that Zuck plans to add a service to rival Twitter called “Threads” to his Meta platforms.

When Elon saw the tweet, he responded, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment.”

Musk vs Zuckerberg CAGE FIGHT: How I Accidentally Caused It



Two days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.



I took a few jabs at Meta, then referenced their Chief Product Officer saying how they’ve "been hearing from creators and public figures who… pic.twitter.com/SuSNAOCwOm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 22, 2023

As Real As It Gets

Then it got real when a Twitter user responded to Elon’s comment: “Better be careful, @elonmusk. I heard he [Zuckerberg] does jujitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote back late Tuesday.

However, the founder of Facebook saw the chatter and quickly wrote back on Wednesday night, “Send me location” on an Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and another user’s message advising Musk to “start training.” The words “send me location,” are famous from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who said that to any challenger, especially his nemesis, Conor McGregor.

Then the shenanigans got specific.

Musk suggested the encounter happen in Las Vegas inside the Octagon, which invariably means a fight under the UFC banner. But that may be an even deeper setup against an already prepared Zuckerberg.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg recently won two medals at a Brazilian Jiujitsu tournament in the Bay Area, debuting at the BJJ Tour competition held at a Silicon Valley high school. Zuck wasn’t playing, taking home the gold medal in the Nogi Master 1 White Belt Feather Weight Division and the Silver medal in the Gi Master 2 White Belt Feather Weight Division.

He also trains with some of the world’s best fighters and coaches, like noted BJJ coach Dave Camarillo and former professional MMA fighter James Terry, who has fought for Bellator MMA and Strikeforce in San Jose, California.

Dana White says he's confident he can make Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg happen after speaking to both of them. 👀🥊

pic.twitter.com/MDmf8DuIb1 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 23, 2023

Musk Doesn’t Train But White Thinks Its Right

This will undoubtedly be his linchpin against Musk, although he may not need it; as the 51-year-old Musk revealed, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he continued jokingly.

Still, UFC President Dana White is considering the possibilities he could coordinate with his promotion.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night,” Dana White said on TMZ Live. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this because they both said they’ll do it. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records.

“These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, and you don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight; everybody would want to see it.”