“Assume Anything He Says Has Not Been Agreed On” | Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Have Already Started Fighting Over Who Will Promote Their Cage Match

The beef between Tesla and “X” CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is heating up as plans to fight are starting to manifest. However, the biggest problem now is the details as Musk laid out an elaborate international promotion to boost their respective charities. At the same time, Zuckerberg wants the fight shepherded by a prominent promoter.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC),” Musk posted. “Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

It sounded epic until Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Italian culture minister, said the fight would not be held in Rome.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Form Tech Titans To Cage Gladiators

“I had a long and friendly phone conversation with Elon Musk,” Sangiuliano told The Guardian. “We talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organise a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect of the sites. It will not be held in Rome.”

Even sans the historical backdrop of the Roman Colosseum, Musk’s vision and international alliances for the fight are already making it legendary. But it takes two to tango in the cage, and Mark Zuckerberg has his own ideas on where to do combat.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg posted on the Threads platform. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on. “Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready,” Zuckerberg continued. “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

The Dana White Effect

There might be a happy medium. UFC President Dana White recently revealed that he has talked with government officials in Italy about making the fight happen.

“I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen,” White said on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. “We’re talking.”

If Musk allows Dana White to orchestrate the event under the UFC banner then an epic matchup of billionaire tech savants might ensue. Until then, the world waits for the most prominent social media battle ever.