Former Detroit Pistons Assistant General Manager Rob Murphy Isn’t Going Away Quietly | Press Release Denies Accusations Of Inappropriate Conduct That Led To His Firing Last Week

The Detroit Pistons fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy on May 4. The firing came after he was placed on administrative leave and an external investigation was conducted for accusations of inappropriate conduct made by a former employee. The investigation was reportedly concluded in December ,but Murphy stayed on leave until his dismissal last week.

Left Photo: DeJanai Raska in a sit down interview.; Right Photo: Rob Murphy on the sidelines of a Detroit Pistons game. (Photos: Screenshot from Twitter & Getty Images)

“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity,” the Pistons said in a statement provided to The Detroit News. “Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee. Mr. Murphy was placed on leave immediately after the allegations were received and did not return to work on the workplace prior to his termination. Because this is a personnel matter, no further details will be forthcoming at this time.”

Now, Murphy and his attorney Steven Potter has broken their silence in a press release statement on Thursday.

The Press Release

Potter released the following statement:

Former Detroit Pistons General Manager Rob Murphy is finally speaking out in a new press release. Murphy and his legal counsel won’t go down without a fight. pic.twitter.com/58CbjSNnZy — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) May 11, 2023

“Both my client and I want to express our support for all victims of sexual harassment or any form of workplace misconduct. We stand by everyone’s right to seek justice. However, in light of recent unsubstantiated, publicly stated allegations, I can no longer advise my client to sit quietly and allow his reputation to be unfairly tarnished.”

He continued, “My client has maintained his silence and patience since he was put on administrative leave by the Pistons in October 2022. He passed a polygraph test administered by the President of Michigan Association of Polygraph Examiners on November 16, 2022, and he fully cooperated with the Pistons’ investigation conducted by outside counsel. Subsequently, his legal team received an email from Pistons’ General Counsel om Feb. 20, 2023, that confirmed the outcome of the month’s long investigation.”

Potter said the team’s email stated in part, “the investigation concluded that the available evidence does not support a finding of harassment, discrimination, and/or retaliation by Rob or the Pistons organization against Ms.Raska.”

Potter’s statement concluded with him saying that his client will not comment any further and “any attempts to try this case in the court of public opinion are detrimental for all parties involved.”