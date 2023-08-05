Former Auburn Football Player’s Wife Accused Of Setting Up Murder-For-Hire Plot In The Bahamas To Bump Off Her Estranged Husband

A former beauty pageant queen was arrested last week after Bahamian authorities discovered a plot to murder her insurance executive husband, who is a former SEC football player.

Authorities say Lindsay Shirley Shiver, 36, had concocted a devious plan to have her husband, Robert Shiver, murdered. Robert Shiver, 38, is a former Auburn football long snapper. After he graduated in 2008, Shiver enjoyed a brief career with the Atlanta Falcons. After his pro career was over, Shiver became a successful businessman according to WTVY.

What Happened?

Authorities found out about this alleged murder-for-hire plot while they were investigating another case. When apprehending a suspected burglar at Grabber’s Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas earlier this month, they went through the burglar’s phone, uncovering text messages about the murder-for-hire plot with Robert Shiver as the target.

Along with Lindsay, there were two other men involved in the murder-for-hire plot. Terrance Bethel, 28, was said to be having an affair with Lindsay and was her reported lover as well. The other man was 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

Lindsay Shiver was arrested in the Bahamas and her alleged co-conspirators were arrested on July 21 after Bahamian authorities determined they planned to kill her husband. This is following a decision by Robert Shiver to divorce Lindsay after he cited “adulterous conduct” on April 5.

Robert Shiver seeks sole custody of his three children, who are all under 12 years old. Along with the children Robert also wants sole use of their $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, as well. Robert also requested that he pay no alimony, stating that Lindsay Shiver is completely able to take care of herself as well without him.

According to the New York Post, after Robert initiated the divorce process, Lindsay rebutted with her own claim that Robert was causing domestic violence, as well as cutting her off of his money, and “physical and cruel treatment” per the New York Post.

Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold all were transferred from Guana to the Caribbean country’s capital Nassau. The three of them have been granted bond and are to be back in court on Oct. 5. Lindsay Shiver’s bond reportedly was paid by her husband.

Robert Shiver, on the other hand, reportedly is optimistic that things will work out for him and his family, although he hasn’t yet told his children about why their mother was arrested, in the Bahamas, where the family has a vacation home.

Who Is Robert Shriver?

Roberts’ very short tenure with the Atlanta Falcons came after he went undrafted in 2009, being signed as an undrafted free agent. His career was short, as he was cut by Atlanta before the season even began.

But his time at Auburn is where he made his mark. Playing at Auburn from 2006 to 2009, Shiver racked up 16 tackles over his three years at Auburn, and a forced fumble in 38 games played at Auburn.

The former Auburn product never panned out in the NFL and instead became a businessman, having three kids with his wife that authorities say wanted him dead.,