Fellow Athletes Remember Beloved NFL RB Alex Collins Who Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Florida

Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks RB Alex Collins, 28, died last Sunday as a result of a motorcycle accident in his hometown of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Emergency response crews arrived at the location but Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit, Collins was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K in Lauderdale Lakes on West Oakland Park Boulevard when a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban made a turn, crossing over the lane Collins was traveling in, causing him to hit the rear passenger side of the SUV.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police who say the investigation is still ongoing.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world,” Collins’ family said in a statement Monday night. “All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

High School And College Standout

Collins was a standout athlete at South Plantation High School in Fort Lauderdale, where he lettered in football, basketball, lacrosse and track.

He was named Broward County Player of the Year as a junior after rushing for 1,786 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Collins attended The University of Arkansas where he became first true freshman in SEC history to rush for 300 yards in his first three games. He finished the season with 1,026 rushing yards on 190 carries with four touchdowns and was named 2013 SEC Freshman of the Year.

He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the following two seasons and became only the third player in SEC history to rush for 1,000 plus yards in three seasons, joining Herschel Walker and Darren McFadden.

A Joy To Be Around

Collins finished his junior season with a career-high 1,577 yards, and a school-record 20 rushing touchdowns and was named second team All-SEC. He is second on the Razorback career rushing yards list (3,703), behind only Darren McFadden (4,590).

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Collins played in Seattle for a season, then was signed by the Baltimore Ravens and played there for three seasons before returning to Seattle for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

His death was felt by many former teammates and people within the NFL community. Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III, shared thoughts on this “special man.”

Alex Collins was so special man. Amazing teammate and a guy everyone was down to kick it with. This man invited me and wifey out one time in Baltimore and I will never forget it. We show up to the spot and AC is no where to be found. We are looking around for him for 20 min and… pic.twitter.com/zNLjxk5vRh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 15, 2023

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023

Collins signed on with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League earlier this year before suffering an injury.