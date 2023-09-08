Fans Can Now Interact With A Jerry Jones Hologram At AT&T Stadium | But Can You Ask A.I. Jerry About That School Integration Photo Though?

Jerry Jones is on a Dallas Cowboys mission but has managed to brand himself simultaneously. Now, the NFL Boss in the South is looking to create a 360 vantage point of himself for the Cowboys faithful and has enlisted the help of artificial intelligence to accomplish this.

Fans who come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will now have the opportunity to ask questions to a hologram version of Dallas Cowboys’ Hall of Fame Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones, who will answer back. The exhibit is in partnership with AT&T, which has the naming rights to the arena.

In a video posted to the AT&T Stadium social media page on X, fans are shown seated in some part of the stadium for an exclusive sit-down where they are sitting down with Jones virtually. Entitled “Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience,” the new exhibit is an interactive Artificial Intelligence-driven hologram. People who book the tour can ask questions and get Jones’ responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience.

NEW at #ATTStadium: Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Ask @dallascowboys' Owner Jerry Jones questions and get his responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience.



— AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) September 7, 2023

How Deep Can We Go A.I. Jerry?

Fans are told they will get a “peek behind the curtain and into the fascinating life of Jerry Jones.” However, this interactive technology allows tourgoers to ask Mr. Jones various questions ranging from his early life and upbringing, which could be problematic.

Late last year, old images of Jerry Jones in high school went viral, with him standing on the wrong side of civil rtights history. Jones was standing with the crowd of school integration protestors in North Little Rock, Arkansas 19,57. Jones stood behind the leading group of white students, aggressively obstructing the doorway so six Black students could not enter.

The picture was polarizing and sent many Cowboys fans, including LeBron James, away from America’s team with the realization that Jones might not have supported school integration as a young person.

The Dallas Cowboys have created an AI Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium #PMSLive
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2023

Can We Really Talk?

Jones vehemently denied the image’s assertion.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing what was involved,” Jones said to The Washington Post. “It was more a curious thing.”

The AI can answer questions regarding his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time at the team’s helm. However, suppose the hologram, which consists of countless possible responses generated by AI technology, truly wants to deliver an experience similar to a real-life conversation with Jerry Jones? In that case, the question is how profound of a chat you can have.