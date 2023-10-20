Wealthy Ex-California HS Baseball Star Whose Parents Own $8M Mansion Crashers Car And Kills Four Pepperdine University Seniors

Former California high-school basketball star Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence following a preliminary investigation in which four Pepperdine University seniors and sorority sisters were killed.

Young Lives Tragically Cut Short

On Monday night, Oct. 16, Bohm was driving his car, allegedly speeding, down the Pacific Coast Highway when he lost control of his vehicle that careened into the four students as they stood by their cars close to a Pepperdine frat house on the 21600 block of the Pacific Coast Highway. Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams were killed instantly.

Pepperdine University issued a statement identifying the students and sharing their status as seniors. The school also held a prayer service on Thursday, Oct. 19, and are working with the families on a memorial service to honor each student.

Pepperdine University president Jim Gash also provided a statement.

“No words can appropriately convey the depth of my sympathy to the families who are living through a reality no parent would ever want to endure. You are not alone. Pepperdine stands with you as you traverse these challenging waters,” Gash said. “To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours. I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss.”

Malibu Stretch Of PCH Known Locally As “Dead Man’s Curve”

The Pacific Coast Highway is a 656-mile state highway that runs along the Pacific coastline in California. It is among the most scenic routes in the United States. But the stretch where the four Pepperdine University students were killed long has been known to locals as “Dead Man’s Curve,” due to the treacherous nature of the curves in the road and the deaths that have taken place over the years.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jennifer Seetoo made a case to local elected officials to prevent more fatalities on this brutal stretch of the highway when she spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“Too many people on this stretch of the highway […] have been killed,” Seetoo said. “We have to look at law enforcement differently. We have got to change with the times. That’s my call to action, to the community. Let’s partner together to save lives. Elected officials, I need your help. Let’s partner together and save lives.”

According to police, alcohol is not believed to be involved in the accident. Bohm was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence, and was released on Wednesday morning on $50,000 bail.

Bohm, who has resided in Malibu, was a baseball player at Oaks Christian High School. He graduated in 2020 and pitched in the 2018 Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games.