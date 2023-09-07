Son Of Ex-NFL All-Pro Defensive End Hugh Douglas Killed In Car Crash

Hugh Douglas a Morehouse College student and the son of former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Hugh Douglas, was killed in a car crash in suburban Atlanta along with one of his classmates Monday evening, according to reports.

Fatal Car Crash

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Morehouse students were traveling fast, heading south on Church Street in East Point. After passing another car in a curve, their vehicle left the roadway, hit two power poles and overturned near the intersection with Linwood Avenue. Both young men died at the scene.

Hugh Douglas, the father, posted a series of photos of his son on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption on one reading, “You were already a better man than me.”

You were already a better man than me. pic.twitter.com/HKfUu7888c — Hugh Douglas🤘🏿 (@Bighugh53) September 5, 2023

Douglas and Files Jr. were friends and roommates. Both were 20 and set to graduate in 2025.

“Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas ’25 and Christion Files Jr. ’25, who were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing on Monday afternoon. Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” read a message on the official Morehouse Facebook page. “Hugh Douglas was an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise in pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in finance. He was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field. Over the summer, he interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles. “During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time. “Morehouse, let us carry both Hugh and Christion’s torches and ensure their lights continue to shine through how we choose to live out our lives.”

Loss Felt By The Morehouse College Community

By all accounts both young men were on track to do great things in business and the loss is not only felt by their families but the larger Morehouse community as well.

According to a Forbes report more than 5 million car accidents occur each year in the United States, and a total of 29 percent of all deadly car accidents occur as a result of speeding drivers.

Douglas, the father, is a co-host on Philadelphia radio station 94.1 WIP. His co-host Joe Giglio offered sympathy and kind words to open their show on Tuesday, the day after the death.

“Every time I spoke to Hugh about his kids, he spoke so glowingly about Hugh,” Giglio said. “When I heard it, it hit me in so many ways. I’m sad for Hugh, As a parent, it’s the worst thing you can hear.”

A parent losing a child is always devastating, condolences to the Douglas family.