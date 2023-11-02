‘They Did Drive Him Off The Road’ | Former California HS Baseball Star Whose Crash Killed Four Pepperdine Students Is Out On $4 Million Bond And Claims He’s Victim Of Road Rage

Twenty-two-year-old Fraser Bohm, who killed four Pepperdine students on Oct. 17, when he lost control of his car and crashed into them as they were walking on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has been released on a $4 million bond according to reports.

Bohm was initially arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and released. After an investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was re-arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

Bohm’s Attorney Claims Client Was Involved In Road Rage Incident

Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, claims his client was involved in a road rage incident that started at Duke’s Malibu — a seafood restaurant — roughly three miles from where the fatal crash took place.

Kraut also said that security footage has been obtained that corroborates those claims. He even said they’ve identified the driver of the other vehicle and that local authorities may have arrested the wrong person.

“We’ve actually been able to track down who this person is, and the person who admitted to a family member that they did drive him off the road,” Kraut told KTLA.

At the time of the accident there were reports that suggested Bohm was speeding at over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone before the crash, but Kraut denied the accuracy of the reports and said data from his client’s vehicle will show he was driving at approximately 70 mph.

Seems like a moot point. Either way Bohm was speeding. What does that security footage show and how is it connected to Bohm crashing his car into the four women?

Following a court appearance on Oct. 25, where Bohm pleaded not guilty, his bond was reduced from $8 million to $4 million.

Parents Of Pepperdine Students Killed In The Crash Want Justice

Niamh Rolston’s mother, Tracy called the loss of her daughter “every parent’s worst nightmare” in an emotional interview with Fox News Digital.

“He’s killed four girls and walked away without a scratch, and now he’s out,’ she added. “I know that justice has to go through the process, but it’s very hard.”

Local Community Wants Stronger Safety Measures On PCH

The Pacific Coast Highway is a 656-mile state highway that runs along the Pacific coastline in California. It is among the most scenic routes in the United States. But the stretch where the four Pepperdine University students were killed long has been known to locals as “Dead Man’s Curve,” due to the treacherous nature of the curves in the road and the deaths that have taken place over the years.

During a press conference following the crash, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jennifer Seetoo made an appeal to local officials and law enforcement to “partner together and save lives.”

Neighbors, Pepperdine officials, and advocates for traffic safety organized demonstrations following the tragic deaths of the four students, urging safety enhancements along the dangerous roadway. Proposals include speed cameras, reduced speed limits, and heightened law enforcement patrols.