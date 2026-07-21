‘Should Have Been Arrested’: Elderly Man Violently Smacks Random Kid In Back Of Head For Not Standing For National Anthem During Chicago Cubs Game

Controversy came to the Chicago Cubs baseball game this weekend, when an elderly man thought he had the right to assault a young man for not standing for the national anthem.

The move has sparked mass debate online, with some arguing the young man deserved it, while others say it was his right to remain seated and the old man is lucky that he chose that particular fan to smack. Fans aren’t sure if the man is related to the teenager, but it didn’t seem like it, as he yelled at several onlookers after the incident. Neither of the men involved has been publicly identified by the Chicago Police Department.

Elderly Man Smacks Kid In Head For Not Standing During Anthem At Cubs Game

The incident went viral with many accounts on social media asking fans if they thought the kid deserved it or not.

WATCH: A man was struck in the back of the head by another fan after refusing to stand for the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game. pic.twitter.com/qVeyY4uscd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2026

“That man should have been arrested. I am a veteran and I don’t participate in the anthem or pledge. It’s my choice based on what I know about both. To assault and threaten somebody who exercises his first amendment is the most anti-liberty angle,” one fan reasoned. “Absolutely wrong,” said another about the incident. “The entire point of free speech is to exercise it as you will without interference from people with different opinions. Also, mf lay a hand on me ….,” a user commented. “Respect for this country has nothing to do with forced nationalism or jingoism,” a fan added in defense of the assaulted party. “Okay, maybe symbolically he deserved it, but what if the old man decided to punch him in the back of the head with a closed fist causing more seriously injury? Would he still deserve it then? What if the young man decided to start throwing punches back at the old man afterwards? Wouldn’t the old man deserve that? Those are some of the other scenarios that could have happened. So, that being said, the bottom line is nobody has the right to slap, punch, push, kick or physically assault anyone just because they don’t want to stand for the anthem,” said one self-proclaimed patriot. “That is assault like it or not. What if he slapped ur son or wife in the back of the head. This young man might have an unseen disability, like epilepsy, like my daughter! Smacking him could have triggered sum. Speak ur mind Sir, but keep yo hands to yourself!” one user warned. “You can’t smack someone just bc you don’t agree with what they’re doing you f*cking r*tard please do the world a favor,” another agreed. “I agree they are due respect, but not by compulsion or violence.Part of freedom is allowing others the right (as much as we may disagree) to NOT stand,” one netizen reasoned.

The Old Heads Supported Angry Patriot Who Smacked Kid During National Anthem

While most fans were against the elderly man putting his hands on someone for not standing for the anthem, there were those twisted sisters who supported the action and defended the older man’s assault on the spectator for not sharing his same urgency to stand for the anthem.

“Man when you have parents and friends who gave it all for their country to see a p*ssy ass kid like this makes you want to be violent. I hope the pompous little p*– learned some respect!” one user commented in approval. “Well earned, well played. Show some f-ing respect. A lot of people died so this ingrate can sit on his fat ass and watch a Cubs game. We need to learn how to hold people accountable again,” another netizen quipped. “Stand up for our National Anthem, or walk THE F*CK out of our Country! #RESPECT,” added another user claiming to have ownership of America. “I support this 100%! Those who died for OUR flag, Country and freedoms are due respect!” another netizen approved.

Former NFL Star QB Colin Kaepernick Lost Career Over National Anthem

The national anthem has long been an issue of division in this country. Despite the fact that people of all walks of life in America have served generations in the military and lost family members, there’s always a certain group of folks who feel like patriotism means more to them than other people surviving and a way in this country.

Colin Kaepernick lost his NFL career because he led a form of peaceful protest and kneeled during the national anthem as a star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, which encouraged others to do so, in order to bring attention to police violence towards minorities and systemic racism in this country.

He was met with great backlash from non-Blacks who preferred that he shut up and throw the football. Certain fan bases, players and owners preferred that he stay quiet about societal ills and entertain them. So this isn’t an issue that will just go away because people make it something bigger than it needs to be.

Sporting events should not be a place where you try to force your politics or beliefs on other people. It’s a neutral ground where different people come together for the same cause: to enjoy entertainment and escape from everyday life.

Not many people agreed with the old man assaulting the boy for not standing for the national anthem. He needs to be very careful about who he chooses to put his hands on in the future because it might not work out as peacefully next time. And with all due respect to his service, this isn’t the 1960s.