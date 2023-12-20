Draymond Green Is Not Crazy, Just Insanely Passionate, And There Is A Difference | Time To Correct The Narrative

Draymond Green is not crazy, regardless of all the Green memes and up-in-arms energy he has received since his latest NBA infraction. If the passion that Draymond expresses for the hardwood wasn’t evident before, now he is considered a whole psychiatric case based on the criminalization of his style of play.

For the next three weeks, Green will undergo NBA-mandated counseling. These counseling sessions coincide with Draymond’s recent indefinite suspension, his second suspension of the season. According to Shams Charania, Green must “meet certain league and team conditions” before returning to the court.

Other players are weighing in and see the contradiction in the narrative about Draymond Green.

“Honestly, I’m like speechless, like, I don’t even what to say about it, it’s crazy,” said Paul George on his Podcast P show. “I don’t like that they’re painting him like he’s crazy now, though. I don’t like that part. He’s not crazy.

“Let’s stop the narrative that he’s crazy or something’s wrong with him,” George continued. “Like, come on, we gotta chill with that. … He gonna be all right. We all are waiting to see what the fate is. But he gonna be all right.”

Stop The Narrative Shenanigans

Paul George is picking up on the not-so-subtle positioning the narrative has taken in Draymond’s discourse. He fits every single irrational and angry Black stereotype and adds the fact that he is a 6-foot-6 athlete, and you have a modern-day King Kong characterization.

The reality is that Draymond Green plays ball like someone who wasn’t supposed to make it to the league, because he wasn’t. Draymond Green has defied expectations since being drafted by the Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. Initially seen as an undersized forward with limited offensive skills, Green quickly proved his critics wrong. His ability to guard multiple positions, control the pace of the game, and contribute in every statistical category has made him one of the most versatile players in the league.

Shaq Thinks Counseling Is Not It

“I hate that y’all put that narrative on him,” a seemingly aggravated Shaquille O’Neal told reporters on Tuesday. “The man don’t need counseling — on the court, he don’t need nothing. Off the court, he’s a solid human being — he’s a good man. … “Everybody has to have a certain character on the court. My character, Ernie, I will elbow you until your damn teeth come out your mouth. I was mean on the court but off the court, I’m a different person. He does a lot of crazy things on the court that he shouldn’t but don’t put the narrative out that he needs counseling. There’s nothing wrong with Draymond.”

Green’s impact on the court is most profoundly felt on the defensive end. A multiple-time NBA All-Defensive Team member and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, Green’s defensive understanding is pivotal to the Warriors’ system. His unique ability to read the game and his tenacity and leadership have often been the difference-makers in crucial games.

Beyond his defensive prowess, Green is known for his playmaking skills. His role as a facilitator in the Warriors’ offense is crucial, often acting as a point forward and initiating their offense. Green’s court vision and unselfish style of play have been instrumental in developing the Warriors’ dynamic, fast-paced style.

Green’s contribution to the Warriors extends beyond the stat sheet. His intensity and passion for the game are infectious, setting the tone for the team on and off the court. He has been a core part of the Warriors’ four NBA championships and multiple Finals appearances since 2015, proving to be a player who thrives in high-pressure situations.

There is no doubt that Draymond Green has to adjust to the new league standards and keep his passion in check, but before writing him off as a 5150, remember, he wants to win by any means necessary, and that should be the only prevailing thought about the Talented Mr. Green.