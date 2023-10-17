“Don’t Nobody Care That You Won A Heisman” | Cam Newton Tells USC QB Caleb Williams To Be Careful Trying To Control Where He Goes In 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is set to have a ton of QB talent available to be drafted. That group could be led by USC star QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who’s firmly entrenched as the top player and signal-caller in next April’s festivities. But the kicker is Williams, who’s only a junior, could opt to stay in school and instead enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Earlier this month rumors spread that unless Williams is drafted by one of these five teams — Cowboys, Raiders, Vikings, Giants and 49ers — he will return to USC. Again, that’s rumored, and nothing that’s been said by Williams or his camp. In that same rumor was Williams reportedly saying he could make more via NIL by returning to USC next season. Sounds like a plan, right?

While it might be, former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton is telling Williams to relax on trying to force his way to a certain team.





Newton Wants Williams To Not Show His Hand Too Soon

Recently speaking on his YouTube channel, the rather opinionated Newton had this to say to Williams:

“My dear Heisman fellow Caleb Williams,” Newton started. “You don’t want to dictate the ramifications too soon, because this is still the NFL. You want to walk as light as possible. They may see this as an antic to say, ‘Who the hell does he think he can do or be by selecting his own teams?’”

“For me, I feel like, bro, do you,” Newton continued. “Set the tone early. But while you’re setting that tone, Mr. Caleb, I must admonish you to know this: You gotta perform. If you don’t perform, this ain’t USC. Don’t nobody care that you won a Heisman … so hate him for taking a pay cut and going to the NFL? Hell nah, motherf—r, make that money!”

What Cam is telling Williams sounds like some sound advice. The question is whether Williams will take heed. In many ways Williams could be mirroring Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and a Heisman winner.

Newton also advised Williams about the difference in speed, physicality and overall preparation from the college to the pro game.

Williams Is Wrong About Making More Staying At USC

At USC Williams is capitalizing on NIL, which has his valuation at $2.7 million this season. That’s good enough for third amongst college football players, trailing only Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Texas QB Arch Manning. But that’s nothing compared to the over $40 million deal Williams would receive as the No. 1 overall pick. That includes an over $25 million signing bonus as well.

So, in essence, Caleb wouldn’t make more money staying at USC another season. Let’s see how this goes. Despite playing the worst game of his collegiate career in a 48-20 blowout loss to Notre Dame over the weekend, Williams is still the unquestioned top prospect in next spring’s draft if he enters it.