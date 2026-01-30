‘This is Donovan Mitchell’s City Now’ | Kevin Love And Kyrie Irving Check Cavs Jaylon Tyson For Boosting Players Who ‘Can’t Get Out Of Second Round’

On Wednesday night the Cleveland Cavaliers blew out the Los Angeles Lakers (129-99) in what some feel could be LeBron James’ final time touching the hardwood at Rocket Arena. The Cavs laid out the red carpet for James, the franchise’s greatest player who during his second stint with the team led them to their lone NBA championship in 2016.

On a night where James could be seen getting emotional as during a video celebration of his time in Cleveland, a young Cavaliers player named Jaylon Tyson got a little ahead of himself. In the aftermath of the Cavs big win, Tyson who poured in 20 points, six rebounds and six assists made some comments that rubbed many the wrong way including two of James’ former teammates.

"This is Donovan Mitchell's city now."



Jaylon Tyson giving Spida props after beating LeBron and the Lakers 😅 pic.twitter.com/CwFSCl9QkR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2026

Tyson Gets Ahead Of Himself While Love And Kyrie Check Him

During his postgame on court interview the supremely confident and very talented Tyson took it upon himself to overshadow James’s contributions to the city.

“This is Donovan Mitchell’s city now. We’re gonna make sure everyone roots for him like they did for Bron. This is his city.”

Realizing what he said, Tyson attempted to apologize during his postgame presser when the media….

“There was no disrespect there. Bron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. I was a Cavs fan growing up because of him. If I offended anyone, I’m sorry. I take personal responsibility. We want to do the same thing Bron did.” But, it was too late as former Cavaliers legends Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving who were members of the 2016 championship team didn’t hold back with their comments. “Donovan Mitchell’s city now? They can’t even survive a 2nd round stop talking shit YOUNG TRASH,” Love said.

Irving took a more diplomatic approach with this …

Every single banner here is because of LeBron. You can’t call it Donovan’s city.”

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love couldn’t help but speak out about Jaylon Tyson’s statement saying that the city of Cleveland now belongs to Donovan Mitchell. 😳



Kevin Love is a real SAVAGE on this one 😤 pic.twitter.com/u9gATQquDL — Hoops (@Hoopss) January 30, 2026

“As much as I appreciate that, LeBron led the foundation. He’s done a lot for the city. He deserves the energy.”

As good a player as Mitchell has been in his NBA career, the six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection has never enjoyed much playoff success. In now his ninth season Mitchell has never reached the conference finals, and on two occasions led his teams (Jazz and Cavs) to the top seed only to upended in the conference semifinals.

While no one will argue that Mitchell is a great individual talent, it hasn’t translated to wins in the playoffs for his teams, and that alone disqualifies him from the Tyson talk of Cleveland being his city. The city will always belong to the aforementioned James and the late, great Jim Brown the only two players to bring titles to the shores of Lake Erie since 1964.

Jaylon Tyson Showing Out In NBA And Brother Is Top Ten NFL Draft Prospect

While Tyson has carved a consistent role with the Cavs, his brother Jordan is preparing for the NFL Draft. The dynamic Arizona State Sun Devils speedster is widely considered a top-ten prospect with many analysts having him projected as the first receiver off the board.