Doc Rivers Bluntly Describes Miami Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo As a Low-IQ Player Who Was a Struggle to Coach Because He Lacks Execution  

Doc Rivers is fresh off his Class of 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame induction and with extra time on his hands, he vists various podcasts reflecting on his career. He also offers his valuable opinion on hoops based upon his 13 seasons as a player and more than 25 seasons as a championship coach.

Rivers, who has faced extreme criticism throughout his career, has coached his share of all-time great ballers, including a brief stint running the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Doc Rivers tells Bill Simmons that it was so hard for him to coach the player known as “Greek Freak” during his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers had some harsh criticisms for the former MVP. (Photo: John Fisher/Getty Images)

Doc Rivers Blasts Former Milwaukee Bucks Star, Calling Him Hard To Coach

During a recent podcast, Doc tells Bill Simmons why it was so hard for him to coach thre player known as “Greek Freak” during his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers coached the Bucks from January 2024 through April 2026 and posted a disappointing 97-103 record. He unloaded on the current Miami Heat franchise star.

“He’s not easy. He plays at this crazy downhill pace. He’s really a difficult guy. He has this great passing ability, but he doesn’t have a super-high IQ at the same time. He really has only one way of playing. Every play, he wants to force it. I wish he’d learned how to execute better,” Rivers said. “The thing he still needs to learn is the value of execution,” he continued. “How important it is, when you’re in practice and at shoot around, to lock in on execution. Now he has a coach who’s as good as there is at execution.”

That’s a scathing analysis of the NBA Champion. Some netizens say Rivers is just keeping it real, others thought it was a low blow by a coach who still hasn’t taken accountability for his career playoff failures.

Despite accumulating over 1,100 regular-season wins and securing an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Rivers’ career faces major criticism centered on playoff underperformance, tactical rigidity, and a perceived lack of accountability.

Nothing seems to have changed based upon Doc’s latest analysis of why one of the dominant basketball forces of the past two decades and a former MVP was so hard to coach.

Former NBA player Evan Turner, came to the coach’s defense:

“Now before y’all get to hating on Doc, remember he’s been in the nba for 5+ decades, won an nba championship coaching, was a GM and even raised a son who played in the league,” Turner said. His opinion MATTERS!” “Harden said this years ago and people thought he was just hating,” one X user agreed.

Other fans quickly clapped back against Turner and Rivers.

“almost any respectable coach would not be saying this stuff. doc remains about doc. no team has ever failed because of him,” one fan quipped. “Harden was hating and Doc Rivers is notorious for blaming others for his own shortcomings. Smarten up!” one user commented on X. “He won a championship with an add water just mix team!” said a critic in an attempt to discredit Rivers’ opinion on Greek Freak. “He won a SINGLE championship while coaching multiple superstars for DECADES. The most milked chip of all time,” another social media user quipped. Is Doc Rivers Right About Greek Freak?

Miami gave up everything but the kitchen sink for Giannis in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Bucks. Statistically, he’s lived up to his end of the bargain, averaging 27.3 points per game, 12.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, while shooting 56 percent from the field. His impact hasn’t resulted in many wins, as Miami is 3-6 this season and a middle-to-lower tier Eastern Conference team.

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Being considered the most skilled player on the floor has never been Giannis’ reputation. He’s an unstoppable low-post presence with a guard’s athleticism and quickness. As far as him not being the most intelligent player, not everyone studies basketball like a coach or technician.

Some are just gifted enough to win MVPs and championships. Rivers really unloaded in that interview with Simmons, and hopefully it serves as a challenge. Most fans didn’t like it, let’s see what Greek Freak does to challenge that narrative.