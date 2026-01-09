‘The Quarterback Is Not Most Important’: Hoops Analyst Richard Jefferson Says NBA Players, Two-Way Baseball Stars Do More Than Signal Callers

ESPN NBA analyst and one-time NBA champion Richard Jefferson has made a nice career change going from the hardwood to the booth. The former athletic specimen who was a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship team that did the unthinkable when came back from a 3-1 deficit to win in an NBA Finals to upset the record-setting Golden State Warriors is also quite opinionated.

In fact, Jefferson often gets into spirited debates with his ESPN colleagues like Kendrick Perkins and even ESPN top dog Stephen A. Smith when certain topics arise. While Jefferson’s latest debate topic didn’t happen on ESPN, it’s sure to likely become a topic of started pertains to his belief that a quarterback isn’t the most valuable player in sports.

pic.twitter.com/7C48DjpuOb — Road Trippin' Show (@RoadTrippinShow) January 8, 2026

Richard Jefferson Says No Way Quarterback Is Most Important Position In Sports

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’ Show,” the former Arizona Wildcats legend didn’t hold back saying this…

“Shohei Ohtani is the most valuable player in sports, he’s dominant on offense and defense. “You know who that sounds like, that sounds like Giannis, that sounds like LeBron because a basketball plays both ways, while the quarterback being the most valuable is a false narrative because he only plays half the game.”

pic.twitter.com/maykfM48tQ — Road Trippin' Show (@RoadTrippinShow) January 7, 2026

On X (formerly known as Twitter) most fans didn’t agree with Jefferson’s assessment, and some even asked why would he use Ohtani and LeBron as a barometer.

“Ohtani is a DH doesn’t even play the field lol what a terrible take,” one fan said. “Mentions Bron when he could have made a much clearer point!,” another fan said. “LeBron doesn’t have to do that when he sits out every other game like the rest of the league. QB1 will always be the most important in sports,” another fan mentioned. “This would be more persuasive to me if he quit mentioning LeBron…Look at the Lakers right now, they are much worse when he’s on the floor. He’s washed,” one fan spewed. “This is a moronically bad take. He cannot begin to comprehend the level of pressure and information processing that goes with being a QB. Basketball is nowhere in the same galaxy to compare. The two positions in team sports that are relatively close are MLB Closer and NHL Goalie,” another fan quipped. “Nobody says it’s the most important position in sports they say it’s the most important position in football and that I agree with,” another fan said.

Jefferson Has Built A Strong Post NBA Broadcasting Career

After playing 18 NBA seasons, the Los Angeles native quickly became a fixture as an ESPN NBA analyst. He’s become a fixture on shows like NBA Today, NBA Countdown and even SportsCenter. As a podcaster he co-hosts the aforementioned “Road Trippin Show,” with former NBA teammate Channing Frye, as well as his own show “The Richard Show.”

Because of his hardwork, which has also earned Jefferson awards, he’s been added to the lead NBA Finals team alongside legends Mike Breen and Doris Burke.