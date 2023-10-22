Did Wemby “Rejuvenate” Gregg Popovich In San Antonio? Warrior Coach Steve Kerr Thinks So, And Gregg Pops Off, Calling Him An “A**hole”

Victor Wembanyama is the latest sensation in the NBA. His selection by the San Antonio Spurs as the first pick of the first round came with all the hype, and now fans are basking in the glow of the 7-foot-4 power forward/center’s potential.

The Golden State Warriors felt the new Wemby effect when they fell to the Spurs 122-117 to finish the preseason 4-1. Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 19 points and added four rebounds and five blocks through three quarters.

Wembanyama has been meeting the expectations in his first NBA preseason as the 19-year-old headed into the game, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in only 20.9 minutes per game. The Warriors had the “diminutive” 6-foot-3 Stephen Curry covering him immediately during the jump ball, which was a physical and visual mismatch.

Kerr’s Opinion

Steve Kerr had some words about his friend and opposing coach Gregg Popovich. According to Tom Orsborne of the San Antonio Express, after “having had several conversations with (Kerr) lately says, ‘Pop is bouncing off the walls’ about having Wemby and the prospects of winning again. ‘He’s really excited.’ Said it was fun for him developing young guys, but as a fierce competitor is ready for winning.”

When a reporter asked Popovich before Friday’s preseason Spurs-Warriors finale who he felt about Kerr saying his former coach seems “rejuvenated” since the draft Kerr’s words seemingly did not go over well with Pop.

“What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution?” Popovich jokingly retorted. “Was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something?… Steve’s an a*****e.”

Pop Off

Popovich is never one to hold his tongue, and although the statement was partially in jest, it is clear Pop wants no part of any criticism of his post-Tim Duncan and Tony Parker to Wemby years. However, Pop, who has had some of the best big men ever to play the game, knows exactly how to categorize his latest weapon in the royalty section.

“This guy [Victor Wembanyama] has had that hype for so long, kind of like LeBron [James] did. I compare him more to LeBron [James] than those two guys in that respect”, Popovich said to Orsborne.”

Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich might have traded friendly barbs, but make no mistake, Popovich is excited for Wembymania.