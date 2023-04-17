24-Year-Old Millionaire Soccer Player Predicts Downfall Of Marriage | Did Achraf Hakimi Place All Assets In His Mother’s Name To Elude Paying Wife In Divorce?

International soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi might be the Moroccan version of a Kevin Samuels rule. If the numerous reports on the internet are to be believed, the soccer player Achraf Hakimi executed what might be one of the coldest plays off the field ever in the realm of love. Per numerous reports, the athlete is alleged to have pulled a fast one on his now ex-wife in their divorce proceedings.

The famous Moroccan soccer player might have gone complete financial savage, putting all his assets in his mother’s name before the divorce.

Hiba Abouk, a Spanish actress and now estranged wife of the Paris Saint-Germain FC player, who is also a defender on the Moroccan National football team, went to a French court to seek a divorce and half of his footballer wealth after news of his alleged involvement in a rape. However, the reports say she left with nothing because Hakimi positioned his assets uniquely: through a family connection.

Cold-Blooded

Abouk filed her divorce claim demanding half the fortune of the World Cup star. The 24-year-old Moroccan baller may have outwitted his 36-year-old Spanish ex-wife when she discovered that he legally had no properties or money in the bank, which the court informed her of. Instead, his fortune is all under his mother’s name, but according to the media outlet that first reported it, his mother may have always been the beneficiary of his finances.

“Player Achraf Hakimi’s wife filed for divorce and wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune,” French Magazine First Mag tweeted on April 13. “He is one of the highest paid players in Ligue 1, he receives more than a million euros per month. “The ex-wife therefore would have had the jackpot.. But when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had no property and that the bank had none either. “Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.”

What is known is that French prosecutors said that Hakimi had been indicted on rape charges after being questioned by investigators. Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape on March 3 by French prosecutors. The Moroccan national team’s coach Walid Regragui said the country supports the Paris Saint-Germain defender.

“For us, and all Moroccans, we are behind Achraf,” Regragui said at a news conference back in March announcing his first squad since the team’s historic World Cup semifinals run. “He has the presumption of innocence until it’s proven to the contrary.”

The accuser, a 24-year-old woman, said Hakimi raped her at his home in France while his wife and children were on vacation. His lawyer says the accusation is part of a extortion attempt. Following the news, Hakimi was placed under judicial supervision; however, he has been allowed to leave France and has played for Paris Saint-Germain abroad since being charged.

Dirty Game

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said that her client’s indictment was an “obligatory step for any person being accused of rape” and that he would be mounting a defense against the allegation, per ESPN.

His then-wife was vacationing in Dubai with their two children when she heard the news and decided to file for divorce from her husband. Hakimi and Abouk were married in February 2020.

Morocco World News reported last year that the star was the sixth-highest-paid African footballer, earning more than $215,000 weekly. The court officials told Abouk that her husband legally owned nothing and that all his millions, including his Paris Saint-Germain salary, were registered under his mother’s name. No properties, cars, or jewelry are registered in his name. Still, Hakimi is reportedly worth over $70 million, but under his mother’s name, whom the court purportedly claims purchases everything her son wants.

Achraf Hakimi is either grimy or the living embodiment of How To Divorce And Hide Your Money. The media reports have either gotten it all wrong from the beginning or laid bare the dirty laundry of a dissolved marriage. Either way the world is going crazy discussing the possibilities.

