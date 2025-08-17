“Just Don’t Be Travis Hunter” | NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Speaks On The Jaguars Rookie’s Marriage To Wife Leanna Lenee

Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter is currently in his first training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Colorado Buffaloes legend, who went No. 2 overall in this year’s draft, is expected to play both ways in his rookie campaign for the Jags.

A month after April’s draft, and prior to training camp Hunter married girlfriend Leanna Lenee in a lavish ceremony at The Barn at Faith Hills in Tennessee. The wedding received plenty of backlash, with many questioning why Hunter was in such a hurry to get married. Another layer to the story was he is rumored to have wed with no prenup, with his four-year, $46.65 million contract and $30.57 million signing bonus following of June 22.

Hunter’s Actions Has Many Talking Even “The Worm”

Hunter’s relationship with Lenee has long received mixed reactions following her saying originally that the dynamic playmaker wasn’t her type. She attempted to clarify those comments saying when Hunter first approached her in high school he had a girlfriend. Not everyone is buying that Lenee is with Hunter for the right reasons, and that includes NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

When five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman recently appeared on a stream with Neon, he was asked:

Neon: “A 21-year-old young man, what advice could you give me to evolve as a human being?” The always entertaining and extremely blunt former rebounding and defensive savant’s response: “Just don’t be like Travis Hunter.”

Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, is pictured with him as he signs his four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. pic.twitter.com/WNgwsQUsC1 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 23, 2025

Maybe Rodman Isn’t The Guy To Give Advice On Evolving

Rodman’s comments are not surprising, considering who he’s always been, but his checkered history as a father to his children isn’t the best. In fact, his daughter Trinity, who is a gold medal-winning soccer player and stars for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, has spoken at length about the strained relationship with her dad.

Rodman has often emphasized Dennis’s lack of presence and support in her life. She’s also reiterated that while he may be her father by blood, he’s never been a consistent in her life. She even called him selfish and holds disdain toward him for the lack of safety and care provided for her and her family.

“Rodman was a great player. Im not taking life advice from him though,” one fan said. “I don’t think Dennis Rodman is someone to judge anyone on their character lol,” another fan mentioned. “Out of all the people giving advice ain’t no way,” said another fan.

Judging from the fans’ responses, maybe “The Worm” should’ve sat this one out, especially with his checkered past. For what it’s worth, he was a prolific rebounder. In fact, he holds the all-time record for 20-rebound games with 158.