‘This Is An Opportunity For You To Get Some Portal Film’ | Deion Sanders’ Ruthless Scrimmage Urging Bench Players To Transfer Angers Fans

Deion Sanders has always said and done things his way. The former gridiron legend who began his collegiate coaching career at Jackson State has never been one to allow the opinion’s of outsiders to influence how he runs his program. He hasn’t changed one bit since his arrival at Colorado in December 2022.

Sanders has been pretty blunt in his approach since arriving in Boulder. The at times brash Sanders even told players from the team that was still there when he arrived that their best bet was to jump into the transfer portal, because he was bringing his own luggage and Louis Vuitton level to be exact. Those comments didn’t sit well with a lot of folks, but don’t think for one second that Sanders cares, and what he did this week will probably infuriate the masses.

Class act by Deion Sanders. He held a scrimmage for bench players to get film for the Transfer Portal👀 pic.twitter.com/zY32wauBnI — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) October 17, 2025

Sanders Holds One A Kind Scrimmage

With the (3-4) Buffaloes fresh off an upset win over Top 25 Iowa State and enjoying a bye week, Sanders upped the ante this week in practice. The two-time Super Bowl champion and 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, decided to hold an intra squad scrimmage for the players who currently don’t receive playing time.

In a video that’s now gone viral on the Buffaloes social media pages, Sanders can be seen telling his players these exact words.

“We want to make sure everyone sees the playing field,” he said. “Now, it’s not all of you going to stay here, and that’s just reality.”

“Not only did we want the guys who don’t see the field to get film. But we wanted to show the portal is an option if you’re not ready to be one of the 22.”

The move while considered unorthodox also continues to show Sanders pushing the envelope as to his approach and broader message. A message that states football is a business, and preparation beats sentimentality.

Sanders Called Out By Fans

Fans everywhere gave their opinions on what Sanders is doing and per usual most don’t agree with how he’s moving.

One fan posted online: “How do you build a team culture if you’re already telling half the locker room they might as well leave?”

“If you aren’t getting ANY playing time at Colorado, you aren’t good. Film against other guys that don’t play at Colorado isnt going to impress anybody. It’s a nice gesture but what does it really accomplish?” another fan asked.

“Why does anyone want to play for this jacka–? No wonder his teams suck and will continue to do so,” said another fan.

The approach might be weird to some, but it’s once again what makes him Coach Prime. And while many won’t agree eh should be lauded for trying to help some of his players who likely won’t see the field in Boulder anytime soon or ever for that matter.

He could do as most coaches do and let players hit the portal and not care one bit, but that isn’t what he’s attempting to do.