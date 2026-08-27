‘Make Him Mop The Monkey Exhibit In The Zoo’: Man Disciplined By Job After Racist Text Message Sent To WNBA Star Dearica Hamby

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A man is currently suspended from his job after WNBA forward Dearica Hamby shared a screenshot of a racist text message sent to her phone from an unsaved number earlier this week, USA Today reported.

Hamby, a 12-year WNBA veteran who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, initially asked her nearly 47,000 X followers to help her identify the person responsible for sending the racist message: “Anyone know this number?” she wrote.

Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks reacts after being hit in the face during the second half of a game against the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden on Aug. 18, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

“Dirty ass ni—r,” the text sent to Hamby said. “They should put you in a zoo. Animal.”

Hamby’s social media followers quickly identified the alleged person tied to the phone number seen in her screenshot.

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It is unclear what prompted the man to send Hamby the text message or how he obtained her phone number. Some social media users suggested punishment ideas for the man accused of sending the text.

“Make his ass mop the monkey exhibit in the zoo,” X user @bodegatweetss wrote, referencing the offensive language used in the text message sent to Hamby.

The man who sent the text message to Hamby is reportedly an employee of Acclaro Medical, a medical technology company based in Rhode Island. The company responded to the incident in a statement.

“Acclaro Medical is aware of the deeply disturbing situation on social media,” it said in a statement. “The Company wants to be unequivocally clear that it condemns racism, harassment, hate speech and discriminating behavior in all forms.

“Most importantly, the online remarks and views do not in any way reflect the values and standards of the Company. Acclaro Medical sympathizes with everyone who has been affected by this situation.

“The Company takes this matter extremely seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation and are taking appropriate actions.”

Unfortunately, Hamby’s ordeal is not the first incident during the WNBA season that involved a player receiving a racist message.

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray shared screenshots of a racist direct message from a man on Instagram in July. This came after Gray was involved in a play with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who appeared to flop and fall to the ground while defending Gray.

The man who sent the message to Gray was eventually identified by social media users and subsequently fired by Hilton Grand Vacations.

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas also reported receiving death threats and racist remarks online after she was suspended one game for a flagrant foul on Clark in June.

With six games left for the Sparks in the WNBA regular season, Hamby is averaging 14.8 points (55.2% shooting), 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

However, Los Angeles (13-25) has been eliminated from playoff contention. It is the sixth straight year that the Sparks have failed to qualify for the WNBA postseason, which is the longest active playoff drought in the league.