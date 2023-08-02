Deandre Ayton Hoping To Help Bahamas Qualify For Its First Olympics | He Went Home To Get The Love

The Bahamian senior men’s national basketball team has never competed in the Olympic Games. Deandre Ayton is hoping to change that.

Bahamas isn’t short on NBA talent. Ayton and fellow NBA players Eric Gordon, also a Bahamian national, Buddy Hield and Kai Jones will be leading the squad in its Olympic qualifier in Argentina later this month.

A win guarantees an Olympic berth in 2024, and for Ayton it could be a springboard to a comeback season in the NBA.

“I’m excited to be back playing for Team Bahamas and to see how much the program has grown. Can’t wait to play with my guys. It’s truly a special experience to compete with teammates who are from where you’re from, with Bahamas on your chest,” Ayton told Andscape.

For the islands 🇧🇸🇯🇲@DeandreAyton’s Rise Nitro PE is out on https://t.co/AWuJnFmEyD and the PUMA app pic.twitter.com/HNZqV10B3g — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) July 18, 2023

Ayton Has Regressed Since 2022

At the end of the 2021 season Ayton was a key force in the Suns run to the NBA Finals.

He was seen as an emerging big man with star potential in the modern NBA. He followed that season up with his best to date where he helped the Suns to a league high 64 wins, and his defensive play and offense out of the pick and roll had scouts buzzing.

But then the Suns flamed out in the conference semis to the Dallas Mavericks, highlighted by Ayton’s benching in the second half of a blowout Game 7 loss.

He and then head coach Monty Williams got into an argument, and the two were never right after that. It carried over into last season’s poor play.

Ayton’s on-court impact was down, he was less efficient, and tentative. The Suns waited until the Indiana Pacers made him an offer last offseason before matching and giving him a long term contract.

He was also reportedly on the trade block this summer, but he remains on the team for now.

Can National Team Success Lead To NBA Success?

If Ayton can lead the Bahamas to a win in this qualifying tournament, which also features the Argentinian national team, that would be a huge confidence booster. He previously stated that he “has no fans” and wants to change that narrative. What’s better than getting love from your home island?



If he can be a dominant defensive presence and elite rim finisher and mid post scorer (first and second box), that would certainly grab the attention of new Suns head coach Frank Vogel; who has said getting Ayton back to the dominant defender he was two seasons ago is a main priority.

Many NBA players have used success playing for their national team over the summer to springboard into breakthrough league seasons. At worst the players come into training camp already in shape and having played real competitive basketball over the summer.

The Suns’ title hopes mainly rest on the health of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. But if the 25 year old Ayton plays to his capability? Look out.