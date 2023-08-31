“Stop The Zion Comparison…Let Me Live” | Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton Is Dating Porn Star Katt Leya, But She Doesn’t Want To Be Moriah Mills

Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton might not have been paying attention to the drama that New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson just came out of with adult star Moriah Mills. How so? Because he now has been seen with a porn star as well.

The internet went wild when a video of Ayton standing behind adult film star Katt Leya seemingly brushing her hair. As he does so playfully, Leya smiles while looking at Ayton with a semi-side eye, which sets off a social media storm of criticism about his life choices.

Leya felt the need to clear the air.

“Wow, now my man can’t brush my hair! You guys are stressed out; let me live,” Leya posted, addressing the speculation in her Instagram Story.

Not Moriah Mills

Leya doubled down on her assertion that Ayton is her boyfriend by sharing a photo of the couple engaging in a red wine toast during a dinner.

“Sunday home cooked meals,” Leya wrote in the photo’s caption.

The “my man” component was an apparent confirmation that the two are an item, and immediately the Zion Williamson comparisons began. Williamson went through a traumatic social media shaming by former love interest Moriah Mills, who went on a trolling rampage after discovering that Williamson was having a child with his girlfriend, who is also a stripper.

Mills threatened to expose Williamson on many levels and even attempted to out the young player via alleged sex tapes and about his workout regime when the most significant criticism of his career was his weight and consistent injuries.

However, Leya wanted the world to know that she was not here for the mess and had been dealing with Ayton for years. She shared a photo dated Dec. 29, 2019, of Ayton and herself at dinner in Portland, with the caption, “2019…. So stop the Zion comparison.”

The Gilbert Arenas Theory

NBA players have been dating strippers and adult film stars more frequently. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas had an interesting take on why and it all has to do with who has free time during the day since basketball players play at night.

“Think about the other sex that’s free between noon and seven o’clock. Strippers,” Arenas said during an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” with Rone. “Instagram models that ain’t got s**t to do in life — all the sophisticated women at work.” “They are at work. Why do you think we are in the malls?” Arenas added. “Subconsciously, ‘S**t, strippers gotta get their outfits pretty soon. Our schedules match up with the worst people, the worst women in life. “

The soon-to-be 24-year-old Ayton is the beneficiary of other sensational news. The Phoenix Suns matched the four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet that Ayton had initially signed with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns are prohibited from trading Ayton without the center’s consent for a year.

With the Suns looking to make a championship run next season, the team believes Ayton is pivotal to their Kevin Durant and Devin Booker tandem. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and started 58 games at center.

Ayton is part of a contingent of NBA players choosing adult film stars as companions, but Williamson remains a cautionary tale.