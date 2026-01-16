‘Let’s See If She Can Handle The Pressure’: Everybody’s Waiting For Dawn Staley’s 6-Foot-7 French Recruit Alicia Tournebezie’s First Dunk

As South Carolina coach Dawn Staley tries to navigate a new season with NIL shifting the balance of power from year-to-year and strong teams blocking her team’s path to a fourth NCAA title, the legendary sideline stalker dipped into her international bag to pluck 6-foot-7 forward Alicia Tournebezie from France, who made her long-awaited debut on Thursday night in a huge win over No. 2 Texas and Player of the Year candidate Madison Booker.

It was a win that elevated South Carolina (17-1) to No. 2 in the nation, behind undefeated UConn (17-0).

ALICIA TOURNEBIZE MAKES HER COLLEGIATE DEBUT FOR SOUTH CAROLINA 🔥



The 6'7" forward is the first French woman to have a dunk documented 😤 pic.twitter.com/dkEZCvbYOn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2026

Toyrnebezie is the first French woman to have a dunk captured in an actual game. She joined the team this semester and is eligible to play immediately, which automatically strengthens Staley’s defense and post presence. The long and lanky teenager also played for France in the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament, where she made the All-Star 5 team and averaged a team-high 12 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Tournebize is a freshman transfer and announced Dec. 22 that she’d be joining the team. She arrived in Columbia on Jan. 1 and started practicing the week of Jan. 6.

Staley is known for recruiting legendary bigs, from A’ja Wilson to Aliyah Boston to Kamilla Cardoso and now, Tournebize.

Fans marveled at Staley’s newest addition to the South Carolina basketball factory.

“What are they feeding these athletes in France,” one shocked fan asked on X.

“Don’t even think she was 6-7 when she did this,” one fan posted above a video of Tournebezie dunking in game.

Don’t even think she was 6’7 when she did thispic.twitter.com/CGSzz8OYV3 — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) January 16, 2026

“we’re in a new era of women’s basketball,” another fan said on X. “That’s wild! A dunk in college is next level. Hope she keeps it up” another fan encouraged. “A 6 ‘7 freshman who actually dunks in traffic? Dawn Staley really just broke the game with this one. Seeing her throw it down in Columbia is going to be a movie. The rim is officially in danger,” raved another USC fan. Tournebize Comes From A Basketball Family

Some cautioned that she might not be ready for college basketball and choose not to buy into the hype just yet.

“6’7″ and already dunking but let’s see if she can handle the pressure of college ball,” one fan cautioned.

Tournebize won’t be the first in her family to play in the United States. Her mom, Isabelle Fijalkowski, played for Colorado before she was drafted into the WNBA in 1997 by the Cleveland Rockers. She played her final game in 1998 then went back to France where she played until 2002.

Those fans who know Tournebize’s pedigree were excited about her potential and expect her to adjust quickly and make contributions.

“People forget she’s the daughter of French legend Isabelle Fijalkowski. The IQ and touch are clearly in the DNA. She’s not just a dunker; she’s a professional who’s already played EuroLeague minutes. Scary hours for the SEC,” one netizen explained on X.

Daley’s team are among the favorites to win the title this season, but it will be a long hard road and any edge that she can get will help.