Dawn Staley Soothes Sting Of Championship Loss To UConn: Snags Florida State Scoring Machine Ta’Niya Latson

You can’t win them all and Dawn Staley, who has won three national championships at South Carolina during her illustrious coaching career, knows that as well as anybody. Despite a coach who knows the X’s and O’s like black cardiac pioneer Vivien Thomas knows surgery, and has a trailer load of All-Americans, the Gamecocks were obliterated by Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies in the NCAA Championship game on Saturday.

UConn Huskies Trounce South Carolina 82-59 In Women’s Basketball NCAA Title Game

It was an unlikely outcome, but from the beginning, UConn’s Big Three of Hollywood Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and freshman sensation Sarah Strong were too much for South Carolina’s talented bunch.

In the process, Auriemma solidified his supremacy as the GOAT, winning a women and men’s college record 12th championship. Staley on the other hand, looked frustrated and confused throughout the game as her team was down 30 in the third quarter.

Such is life. She will be able to round up the troops and go at it again. Only one team can win the whole ball of wax and as Houston showed you in its demoralizing two-point loss to Florida in the Men’s title game, sometimes the basketball gods just ain’t on your side.

“I let her sit in her sadness. Sometimes letting them sit in their sadness is much more powerful than breaking that.”



Dawn Staley is one of the most emotionally intelligent coaches out there. pic.twitter.com/zh8YYM3422 — Roberta F. Rodrigues (@robertawbb) April 6, 2025

Staley didn’t mince words or feelings about how her team performed in her postgame press conference: saying she “let them sit in their sadness… “I hope they’re crying… because crying makes you work harder.” While Staley was optimistic for what lies ahead, spoiled fans were less forgiving after the game. They took to social media to express frustration with the result. Some fans even called for Staley to hang it up

Fans Are Outraged at South Carolina Championship Game Loss: What’s Next For Dawn Staley?

One fan wrote, “I think it’s time for Dawn Staley to hang it up and retire. She’s past her prime. Had a great run with some great accomplishments, but it’s time to ride off into the sunset before she drags our glorious WBB team down with her.”

Another fan said, “She got what she deserves. Dawn Staley should retire.”

Of course, those outbursts were just emotion from Staley haters who don’t mind reveling in the glory she has brought the SEC school since arriving in the 08-09 season and going 10-18. Now, with three national titles and an undefeated 2024 season, contrary to what some fans think, Staley is just getting started and has a recruiting class that would make any coach envious.

We know Staley will be at South Carolina at least through the 2027-28 season when her historic seven-year, $22.4 million contract that made her the highest paid Black head coach in her sport at the time, passing LSU’s Kim Mulkey, expires.

Women’s College Basketball Leading Scorer Transferring To South Carolina

Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson, who led all Division I players in scoring this season, on Tuesday announced she plans to transfer to South Carolina, where she will reunite with former high school teammate Raven Johnson. Latson made her announcement on social media with two words, “Feeling Cocky.”

So this is a re-load for Staley whose team will probably be a favorite to win it all again next season.

RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Do This For Me’| Dawn Staley Secures The Biggest Bag For A Woman Coach In Hoops History

When you win all the time and are able to recruit generational talents such as Aja’ Wilson and Aliyah Boston and her current cast with Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, there’s always next season. Sometimes losing in such a manner, makes you hungrier for the next season. Upsets happen and sometimes teams lay eggs. Staley has been credited for being able to motivate her team and prepare them for the big game.

"I've never lost a national championship. I'm usually the one winning."



MiLaysia Fulwiley on the hurt of this loss and her motivation moving forward. She had nine points in 18 minutes against UConn. pic.twitter.com/hP9ZdpTUF0 — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) April 6, 2025

“Time to retire Dawn Staley. This team was not ready to play” a hoops fan empathically stated. “Love this. Hopefully, that’s the last we see of Dawn Staley and SC,” rejoiced another. “Dawn Staley needed a dude pretending to be a chick on her team to handle UConn today,” commented another.

Has College Game Passed Dawn Staley By?

These retirement calls aren’t the first time Staley has dealt with incredible hate and animosity from her own South Carolina community. During the drama and unrest in the country following the Jacob Blake and George Floyd killings by police, and the social justice initiatives that were running rampant, Staley became a target of some right wing, southern conservatives who weren’t particularly fond of the Philadelphia native’s politics or strong demeanor.

RELATED: Dawn Staley Is Attacked On Gamecock Central For Condemning Jacob Blake Shooting

In fact, she called out the media for twisting her comment about Paige Bueckers. ESPN’s Women’s Hoops X account posted a misleading caption about Staley’s postgame comments.

“Dawn Staley says narrative around Paige Bueckers and her quest to win a title has overshadowed South Carolina’s feats.”

Staley didn’t hold back, calling out the post directly on her personal X account:

“LIES! Fix your headline please!”

Even when her team lets her down, coach Staley is still making sure their voices are heard. However, winning cures all ills and Staley will get several cracks at redeeming herself and her team over the next decade. She’s not going anywhere and neither is Geno Auriemma who hadn’t won a championship in nine years and was hearing the same chants from the sidelines not too long ago.

MORE STORIES:

Dawn Staley Roasts UCLA’s No 1 Overall NCAA Tournament Seed: “I’m Going To Go Down Fighting For What Our Team Earned.”

‘He Does Not Take a Back Seat to Anybody’: Deion Sanders Says Son Shilo Won’t Be Returning Mercedes-Benz Despite Reports Of Missed Payments

“Is Stefon Diggs Still An Elite WR? No:” Chicago Bears Jamree Kromah Slams Talk That Patriots $69M Player Won’t Be The Same After ACL