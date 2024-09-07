‘I’ve Never Talked to DeSean Jackson’: Davante Adams Says Clout-Chasing Media Is Making Up BS About Him Wanting To Leave Raiders

As the Las Vegas Raiders get set to open the 2024 NFL season there have been rumors that star wide receiver Davante Adams is unhappy and wants out.





DeSean Jackson Says Davante Adams Is Unhappy In Las Vegas

The rumor was started by former NFL player DeSean Jackson who holds the NFL record for most 60-yard touchdowns with 28.



During a recent appearance on FS1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” Jackson spoke at length about Adams being unhappy with the Raiders.

“Me and Davante we’ve talked,” Jackson said. “I hate to do it, because I don’t want to be the guy that says DJax says this, and said that, but at the end of the day he is unhappy. I mean you go from Aaron Rodgers then you come to the Las Vegas Raiders. You had not only Jimmy G and your boy Carr, and it didn’t really work out.”

While Adams showed visible frustration with Jimmy G during the Netflix docuseries “Receiver,” the star pass catcher is calling cap on wanting out of Vegas.

Raiders WR Davante Adams says it BS he is not happy.



In response to DeSean Jackson who said



"me and Davante we've talked and I hate to do it, because I don't wanna be the guy, thats like oh, D. Jack said this and said that and at the end of they day he is unhappy"#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/BBnqpbU0uJ — Daps Sports (@SportsDap) September 5, 2024

Adams Says He And Jackson Don’t Talk

Following Jackson’s comments Adams seemingly did everything in his power to keep it a non-story until Wednesday’s presser when Adams expressed his frustration with Jackson’s comments.

“Whatever has been put out there lately is complete BS. I’ve never talked to DeSean Jackson about one thing. … In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it’s just a bunch of BS that’s meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait.”

Maybe Jackson was getting a feeler for Adams’ remarks during the Netflix series, but one thing the former Fresno State star wanted to clear up was he’s told Jackson that in confidence.

Davante Adams’ on the rumors that he’s unhappy with the Raiders:



“It’s all BS.”

pic.twitter.com/77wYzL3O5o — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 4, 2024

Davante Adams Only Confides In Wife

Further disputing Jackson’s claim is Adams saying that he only confides in his wife as it pertains to the happenings in this NFL career, and she doesn’t snitch.

“And she ain’t out there leaking anything, and dropping stuff like that in the media. If it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably bull—,” he said.

That’s straight, no chaser from Adams, who while visibly upset with the quarterback play at times is adamant that he doesn’t want out of Vegas.

Don’t Expect Much From Raiders Offense This Season

Adams, confidence in the team’s current offensive setup will definitely be tested this season.



With career backup Gardner Minshew stepping into the starter role there isn’t a lot of excitement around the league about the offensive capabilities of the Raiders.



Making matters worse is the team parted ways with star running back Josh Jacobs this offseason, leaving a void that’s likely to be filled by committee.



Related: Davante Adams Tells Uncle Shay Shay He Would Take A 58-Year-Old Brady As His QB “At This Point”



Not exactly a winning recipe, and for Adams it could also mean the team may struggle getting him the football consistently.